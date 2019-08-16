Accessibility Links

  4. Every Marvel TV series coming to Disney+ in the next few years

Every Marvel TV series coming to Disney+ in the next few years

From The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, to Wandavision and Hawkeye, here are the superhero shows to expect

disney tv shows

Superhero shows Luke Cage, Jessica Jones, Daredevil and Iron Fist may have been cancelled/dusted Thanos-style by Marvel and Netflix, but fortunately Disney is set to launch a whole string of new comic book stories, featuring some very familiar characters.

Running alongside Marvel’s movie phase four plan, here are the MCU shows that are going to be launched new on-demand service Disney+, from Loki to intriguing anthology series What If…?

August 2020 – The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

Winter soldier and the falcon

Initially greenlit in April 2019,  the first of the Marvel series to arrive on Disney+ will focus on, you guessed it, The Falcon (Sam Wilson, played by Anthony Mackie) and frenemy The Winter Soldier (Bucky Barnes, played by Sebastian Stan).

Capback

The six-part show will also see Emily VanCamp and Daniel Brühl reprise their roles as Sharon Carter and Baron Helmut Zemo respectively.

Early 2021 – WandaVision

Scarlet Witch/Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen)

No, it’s not a great name for a TV series, but it’s far more intriguing than it first seems: many assumed that android Vision (Paul Bettany) had been killed by Thanos (Josh Brolin) in the events of Infinity War (pre-snap). Does the title WandaVision mean Bettany’s red robot will return once more?

WandaVision baby

Well, yes – it’s been confirmed Bettany is back – which is great news for Wanda (Scarlet Witch, played by Elizabeth Olsen), the lead of the new series, who enjoyed a relationship with Vision before his death.

WandaVision will take place after the events of Avengers: Endgame and lead into upcoming film Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Early 2021 – Loki

Tom Hiddleston as Loki in Avengers: Infinity War (Marvel, HF)

Following the version of Loki that stole the Space Stone in 2012 during the events of Avengers: Endgame, the one-off series will see Tom Hiddleston reprise his role as the God of Mischief.

Low key

Apart from Hiddleston, the rest of the cast hasn’t yet been unveiled.

Mid 2021 – What If…?

Jeffrey Wright

As the title suggests, this animated anthology series will sow some hypothetical chaos into the MCU. Based on the comic books of the same name, the series won’t impact the continuity of other shows and films, instead looking at crucial moments in Marvel’s history and wonder what would have happened if they transpired differently.

What if logo

Actors from the films will reprise their roles – from Michael B. Jordan (Killmonger), Josh Brolin (Thanos), Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Paul Rudd (Ant-Man) – while Westworld’s Jeffrey Wright (above) will voice Uatu The Watcher.

Late 2021 ­– Hawkeye

4711921-untitled-1

The expert archer of the Avengers will return in his own TV series, once again played by Jeremy Renner.

null
Set after the events of Avengers: Endgame, the series is set to feature character Kate Bishop (yet to be cast) who becomes Hawkeye’s successor.

