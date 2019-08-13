When is Marvel’s What If…? TV series released on Disney+?

Ever wondered what would have happened to Wakanda if Killmonger had defeated T’Challa? Or if Thanos’ finger snap had wiped out a completely different set of Avengers? Or what about if Marvel made an animated TV series with an all-star voice cast that could take up those questions and more?

Fortunately, we know the answer to that last question is a resounding yes, thanks to the unveiling of What If?, a Disney+ series set to inject some hypothetical chaos into the MCU.

When is Marvel’s What If…? series on TV?

The series is currently slated for a Summer 2021 release. Hopefully, the streaming service will be available in the UK by then…

What is Marvel’s What If…?

Like the comic books of the same name, the animated show will delve into the MCU’s flagship moments and ask what would happen if they transpired another way.

It won’t be canon, but it will hopefully be a lot of fun. The anthology show could ask what would have happened if Peggy Carter became Captain America or how the world would have looked if Howard Stark made an Iron Man suit for Steve Rogers. The possibilities are endless.

The comic book series – launched in 1977 – also pondered on alternate timelines where Spider-Man joined the Fantastic Four and Hulk had the brain of Bruce Banner (something that later became reality in the comics and the MCU: see Endgame).

Who’s in the voice cast of What If…?

A lot of familiar Marvel names will be reprising their superhero roles…

Josh Brolin (Thanos)

Chris Hemsworth (Thor)

Tom Hiddleston (Loki)

Natalie Portman (Jane Foster)

Taika Waititi (Korg)

Jeff Goldblum (Grandmaster)

Mark Ruffalo (Bruce Banner/The Hulk)

Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury)

Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye)

Michael Rooker (Yondu)

Karen Gillan (Nebula)

Paul Rudd (Ant-Man)

Michael Douglas (Hank Pym)

Chadwick Boseman (Black Panther)

Michael B. Jordan (Killmonger)

Sebastian Stan (Bucky Barnes)

Hayley Atwell (Peggy Carter)

Toby Jones (Arnim Zola)

Neal McDonough (Dum Dum Dugan)

Sean Gunn (Kraglin)

Djimon Hounsou (Korath)

Dominic Cooper (Howard Stark)

What If…? will also see the introduction of Westworld’s Jeffrey Wright as Uatu the Watcher, a celestial being who watches over the events of the MCU. He’ll serve as the narrator of the series, outlining the original event and how differently it could have panned out.