Meet the cast of The Witcher on Netflix

The big name anchoring Netflix’s new fantasy series The Witcher is obviously former Superman star Henry Cavill, but the British actor won’t be alone in his world of terrifying monsters, intrigue and magic.

Check out the cast for Netflix’s The Witcher below.

Henry Cavill is Geralt of Rivia

The titular Witcher, Geralt is a travelling monster hunter trained from birth for his profession, and with various enhanced abilities. However, his life of monsters and money may be invaded by bigger stakes when an unusual young woman seeks him out…

British actor Cavill came to prominence playing Charles Brandon in historical drama The Tudors, then shot to international fame when he was cast as Clark Kent/Superman for a series of DC superhero movies.

Over movie appearances include Mission Impossible: Fallout, The Man from U.N.C.L.E., Sand Castle and the upcoming Enola Holmes, where he will play Sherlock Holmes.

Freya Allan is Princess Ciri

A princess of Cintra and grandaughter of Queen Calanthe, Cirilla (known as Ciri) has an unusual magical heritage, and develops a close father-daughter relationship with Geralt.

Relative newcomer Allan hasn’t appeared in too many projects before the Witcher, though her roles do include Into the Badlands and short films Bluebird, Captain Fierce and Christmas Tree. She is set to appear in The War of the Worlds TV series and action movie Gunpowder Milkshake in the coming months.

Anya Chalotra is Yennefer of Vengerburg

Yennefer is a powerful sorceress and Geralt’s eventual love interest, who has her physical disabilities removed by Tissaia de Vries while working as her apprentice.

Chalotra will be familiar to UK viewers from her appearances in Sarah Phelps’ Agatha Christie adaptation The ABC Murders, where she played Lily Marbury. Other screen credits include Wanderlust and animated series Sherwood, where she voices a gender-swapped Robin Hood.

MyAnna Buring is Tissaia de Vries

A sorceress of great renown, Tissaia takes Yennefer under her wing.

Swedish-born UK actor Buring is probably best known for her role in period series Ripper Street, where she played Long Susan, and Downton Abbey where shey played Edna. Other screen roles have included Banished, Twilight: Breaking Dawn, Doctor Who, Grindhouse, Any Human Heart, Kill List, Agatha Christie’s Marple, Prey and many more.

Jodhi May is Queen Calanthe

Known for her bravery and beauty, Calanthe is the queen of Cintra, and is married to second husband King Eist.

May’s screen roles include Gentleman Jack, The Other Boleyn Girl, A World Apart, The Turn of the Screw, Daniel Deronda, Friends and Crocodiles, The Street, Einstein and Eddington, Defiance, Emma, Strike Back, The Crimson Field and Game of Thrones, where she played the small but crucial role of Maggy the Frog.

Björn Hlynur Haraldsson is King Eist Tuirseach

A Jarl of neighbouring Kingdom Skellige, Eist becomes king of Cintra via marriage to Queen Calanthe, after previously attempting to woo her daughter Pavetta.

Icelandic actor Haraldsson has previously appeared in Fortitude, The Borgias, Graves & Bones and a number of Icelandic TV series and movies.

Adam Levy is Ermion/Mousesack

A skilled and wise druid who advises Queen Calanthe.

Levy has previously appeared in Rome, The 10th Kingdom, Endeavour, Inspector George Gently, Knightfall, Supergirl, Coronation Street and Lewis among other roles.

Mimi Ndiweni is Fringilla Vigo

A Nilfgaardian sorceress and rival to Yennefer who may have her eye on Geralt…

Ndiweni’s screen credits include Mr Selfridge, Doctor Who, Rellik, Black Earth Rising and films like Cinderella, The Legend of Tarzan and The Last Dragonslayer.

Therica Wilson-Read is Sabrina Glevissig

Another resident at the Lodge of Sorceresses alongside Fringilla and Yennefer, Sabrina is a slightly less antagonistic rival.

Wilson-Read has previously appeared in films like Suicide Club, Profile, Tony, Fox Trap and The Last Call, and short films like Waiting Game (which she also wrote) and Surfactant.

Eamon Farren is Cahir

Cahir – full name Cahir Mawr Dyffryn aep Ceallach – is an intelligence officer engaged to track down Citra.

Farren played central character Cust in The ABC Murders, coincidentally acting alongside Yennefer actor Anya Chalotra in her scenes. He has also appeared in Twin Peaks, Winchester, The Sleepover Club, All Saints, The Pacific, Wanderlust and The Killing Field among other projects.

Anna Shaffer is Triss Merigold

A sorceress and friend to both Geralt and Yennefer, Triss alsoharbours a secret love for Geralt.

Shaffer played Romilda Vane in both Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows movies, and has also appeared in Cuckoo, Glue, Class, Fearless, Zapped, Hollyoaks and I Am Vengeance.