When is Dear White People season 3 on Netflix?

Netflix’s Dear White People, based on the film of the same name, is returning for a third outing following last season’s cliffhanger.

The series follows a group of black students in a primarily white, fictional Ivy League college, Winchester University, and tackles topics including racism, white privilege and cultural appropriation head on.

When is Dear White People volume 3 released?

The third season is set to drop on Friday 2 August on Netflix.

The air date was announced on Juneteenth, an annual celebration which marks the abolishment of slavery in Texas and across the US on June 19th, 1865.

Netflix released a video featuring members of the cast debating whether grits (boiled cornmeal, a classic US food staple) are better sweet or salty.

A clip was previously released featuring the show’s mysterious narrator (voiced by Better Call Saul’s Giancarlo Esposito) who was revealed to be a member of the shadowy organisation The Order of X at the end of season two.

“Now that I have your attention, this message is being delivered to you on behalf of the Order of X,” he said. “I come with a message of truth.”

“To clarify the false information that’s being disseminated around the world today: Dear White People will be returning to Netflix for season three. We’ll meet you there.”

An important announcement from the Order of X… pic.twitter.com/JnANKTY5XV — Dear White People (@DearWhitePeople) June 22, 2018

What is Dear White People about?

The show focuses on Sam White (played by Logan Browning), a campus radio show host whose segment ‘Dear White People’ sparks controversy on campus.

Season two ended on a cliffhanger, when the show’s narrator turned out to be an onscreen character and member of The Order of X, a mysterious organisation which the viewer had been drip-fed information about throughout the season. Series creator Justin Simien has also revealed that we won’t have to wait much longer to find out about Esposito’s character, as he’ll appear in “the first scene” of season three…

“You don’t have to wait a second longer. He’s in the first scene,” Simien said at a Banff World Media Festival master class, according to The Hollywood Reporter. “We immediately paid that off. I knew I had to do that, as I didn’t want you all to be mad at me.

“The third season is a bit of a gauntlet. It’s when people are either in or out.”

Who stars in Dear White People?

Logan Browning plays Samantha White, a biracial student who runs a controversial student radio show. She’s also recovering from the death of her father.

The series also follows Sam’s group of friends, including Joelle (Ashley Blaine Featherson), Troy (Brandon P. Bell), and Reggie (Marque Richardson) and gay campus journalist Lionel (DeRon Horton), with each episode focussing on an individual.

The show had previously teased that more characters would be introduced during season three, after Simien told IndieWire: “I’ve thought as far as the initial core characters, where their arcs sort of net out, but there are always interesting new characters and people who pop in surprising ways.”

New castings were announced in July on the official Dear White People Twitter page, which saw Laverne Cox (Orange Is the New Black), Blair Underwood (When They See Us), rapper Flavor Flav, Yvette Nicole Brown (Community), and DWP director Simien added to the series.

And some sneak-peek pics were released at the end of July:

Sneak peak alert! Guess what’s happening in these scenes from Vol. 3. pic.twitter.com/7ytQX0CD6a — Dear White People (@DearWhitePeople) July 31, 2019

Dear White People volume 3 drops on Netflix on Friday 2 August 2019