When is Timothée Chalamet’s The King released on Netflix? Who else is in the cast? Is there a trailer?

Timothée Chalamet will grace our (slightly smaller) screens as he takes on the role of a disgraced prince-turned-monarch in Netflix’s upcoming film The King.

The King, based on Shakespeare’s Henry IV and Henry V, is set to be one of Netflix’s biggest releases of the year with its all-star cast, co-written and directed by David Michôd (War Machine).

When is The King released on Netflix?

Netflix announced back in June 2018 that production was starting on The King. Whilst there is still no official release date, the film will premiere at the Venice Film Festival in late August so hopefully we will see it made available shortly afterwards.

Who’s in the cast of The King?

Timothée Chalamet will take on the main role of scandalous, disgraced prince Hal who never wanted to be king, but is nevertheless forced into the role of monarch upon the death of his brother.

Joel Edgerton (The Gift, The Great Gatsby) has co-written the film with Michôd and will play Falstaff, a scoundrel knight and the best friend of Hal. Also notable in this star-studded cast is Robert Pattinson as a villainous character known as The Dauphin. Sean Harris (Mission Impossible – Rogue Nation), Ben Mendelsohn (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story) and Lily-Rose Depp (The Dancer) complete the cast.

The film is directed by Australian David Michôd, who is known for films including Animal Kingdom and The Rover, among others.

Is there a trailer for The King?

Not yet. However, Netflix have released a historic-looking image of Chalamet in his role as the resentful king in front of an old English flag and sporting a rather questionable bowl-cut.

What is The King about? Is it based on a true story?

The King is predominantly based on Shakespeare’s ‘Henriad’ of plays, mainly Henry IV and Henry V. The productions see a young, rogue prince becoming king when his brother dies, a role which he did not want. He learns how to fight for crown and country amongst political turmoil, bloodshed, and basically everything else that comes with being a monarch in the 15th century.

Whilst the film is based on Shakespeare’s plays, which were loosely historically founded, it may be a stretch to claim that this is a true story. Perhaps more of a vague interpretation.

The official synopsis says: “Inspired by elements of Shakespeare’s Henry IV and Henry V, a young, disgraced prince Hal inherits the crown and must learn what it means to be a king, guided by his one true friend, Falstaff.”

Who is Timothée Chalamet?

Timothée Chalamet, the young American actor whose first significant role was in TV series Homeland, has received critical acclaim in recent years. He is particularly known for his roles in the films Call Me by Your Name (for which he was nominated for an Academy Award) and Lady Bird, as well as his bold red carpet fashion statements.

Rumour has it that Netflix have pinned their 2020 Oscar hopes on Chalamet in The King.

Will The King sound Shakespearian?

The likelihood is that the film will skip the traditional Shakespearian “thou’s” and “shallt’s”. However, that is not to say that this modernisation will miss out on the drama of Shakespeare.