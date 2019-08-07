Best movies to watch on NOW TV this August

There’s a bunch of unmissable movies arriving on the NOW TV Sky Cinema Pass this August.

From Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald to Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse, here’s all the best stuff landing on the streaming service this month.

The second instalment in JK Rowling’s Harry Potter prequel series sees Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne) team up with a young Albus Dumbledore (Jude Law) to take down dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald (Johnny Depp). Stream from Friday 16th August

This Oscar-winning remake sees Bradley Cooper star as a washed up, alcoholic rock star who falls in love with a talented young singer-songwriter, played by Lady Gaga. Stream on NOW TV

La La Land director Damien Chazelle enlists Ryan Gosling once again for this film following Neil Armstrong in the lead-up to the Apollo 11 mission. Claire Foy of The Crown fame shines in a supporting role as Janet Armstrong. Stream on NOW TV

Johnny English Strikes Again

Rowan Atkinson returns as the titular bumbling spy in this James Bond-skewering comedy as English is forced out of retirement when a cyber attack reveals the names of all active undercover agents in Britain. Stream on NOW TV

This breathtaking animation from the team that brought us The Lego Movie introduces us to a plethora of Spider-Men, women and pigs from alternate universes (Spider-Pig, voiced by comedian John Mulaney, is the stand-out). Stream from Friday 9th August

Smallfoot

An animated comedy featuring the voices of James Corden, Channing Tatum and Zendaya, which sees a group of yetis come across a human, with both species having believed the other’s existence to be a myth. Stream on NOW TV

Jason Momoa submerges himself in the underwater kingdom of Atlantis, and attempts to prevent a war between the people of the land and the people of the sea. Stream from Friday 23rd August

Spike Lee subverts our expectations yet again with a dark comedy about real-life black police officer Ron Stallworth (John David Washington) who infiltrated the Ku Klux Klan with the help of his white colleague Flip Zimmerman (Adam Driver). Stream on NOW TV

A Spider-Man spin-off with bite. Tom Hardy plays Eddie Brock, an investigative journalist who unwittingly becomes the host to an alien symbiote which imbues him with superhuman abilities… Stream on NOW TV

Ralph Breaks the Internet

John C Reilly voices the titular character in this sequel, as he and his little friend Vanellope (Sarah Silverman) literally enter the world wide web. Stream from Saturday 3rd August

