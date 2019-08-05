Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. On Demand
  4. Netflix reveal a very moody first look at Drake’s Top Boy revival

Netflix reveal a very moody first look at Drake’s Top Boy revival

New images and character videos preview season three of the drug drama

Top Boy Netflix

Top Boy hasn’t had a new series since 2013, but now Netflix has given us our first glimpse of season 3.

Advertisement

The first-look images feature Ashley Walters and Kane Robinson reprising their roles of drug dealers Dunshane and Sully, characters which haven’t appeared on screen since the drama was aired on Channel 4.

top-boy
top-boy-4

Not only that, but the show is also revealing its new faces with some pretty epic mini-trailers. These introduce rappers Simbi ‘Little Simz’ Ajikawo as Shelley, Santan Dave as Modie, plus Micheal Ward as Jamie, and Jasmine Jobson as Jaq.

The cast of Top Boy season three – set to be released this Autumn – also includes Kadeem Ramsay (Sex Education), Saffron Hocking (White Gold), Kola Bokinni (Black Mirror) newcomer Hope Ikpoku.

The show’s revival is largely thanks to rapper Drake, who became obsessed with the Channel 4 show after watching it on YouTube. After partnering with Netflix, Drake brought together the original writing team­ – Ronan Bennett alongside Daniel West – to create a follow-up.

The new season is set to pick up as Dushane (Walters) returns from exile to his London home to reclaim his throne in the highly lucrative drug market.

Advertisement

Top Boy starts on Netflix this autumn

Tags

All about Top Boy (Channel 4)

Top Boy Netflix
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Screen Shot 2019-07-29 at 16.27.18

UPDATED DAILY The best new movies and TV shows on Netflix

Jamie Laing (Getty)

Who is Jamie Laing? Strictly Come Dancing 2019 contestant and Made in Chelsea star

imagenotavailable1

Can Piers Morgan give more snap, crackle and pop to breakfast time on ITV?

imagenotavailable1

You know you’re part of the Downton Abbey cult when…