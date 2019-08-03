Netflix August 2019 new releases: the best movies and TV shows coming this month
GLOW season 3, Mindhunter season 2, Dear White People season 3 and The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance arrive on Netflix this August
August 2019 sees the return of a number of Netflix’s biggest shows, including wrestling comedy GLOW, Dear White People and David Fincher’s dark crime drama Mindhunter.
- The best TV shows airing in 2019
- Netflix release dates 2019
- Listen to the RadioTimes.com Podcast now: subscribe on iTunes/subscribe on Google Podcasts
On top of this, the streaming service welcomes the arrival of the groundbreaking series The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance, which follows on from Jim Henson’s beloved 1980s film.
And there’s some excellent films coming our way too, including Hitchcock’s Psycho, Blade Runner 2049 and Shakespeare in Love.
Find out everything coming to Netflix UK below.
Friday 2nd August
Dear White People: season 3 Comedy set in a predominantly white Ivy League university in the USA, where racial tensions bubble beneath the surface
Otherhood Mums Carol (Angela Bassett), Gillian (Patricia Arquette) and Helen (Felicity Huffman) drive to New York to reconnect with their adult sons
Thursday 8th August
Wu Assassins Action series which follows Kai Jin, a young Chinatown chef in San Francisco who becomes entangled with the Chinese Triad’s pursuit of deadly ancient powers
Friday 9th August
GLOW: season 3 The Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling take to Vegas to put on a stage show
Sintonia: season 1 Teen drama set in Sao Paolo
Tuesday 13th August
Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready The Girls Trip star introduces the world to six of her favourite up-and-coming comedians
Friday 16th August
Mindhunter: season 2 David Fincher’s criminal profiling drama returns for another season
Diagnosis Documentary series following patients with mysterious ailments as they attempt to find a cure for their illnesses
Sextuplets Marlon Wayans (White Chicks) plays all six siblings in this silly comedy
Tuesday 20th August
Simon Amstell: Set Free The British comedian’s first stand-up special for Netflix
Wednesday 21st August
American Factory The first documentary from the Obamas’ production company Higher Ground, which looks at a culture clash in Ohio after a Chinese billionaire opens a new factory
Hyperdrive Charlize Theron exec-produces this furious street car racing competition
Friday 23rd August
13 Reasons Why season 3 Controversial teen drama, based on Jay Asher’s book of the same name
Monday 26th August
Power The sixth season of the US crime drama will drop weekly from today
Thursday 29th August
Fall Inn Love A Netflix romcom led by Christina Milian
Friday 30th August
The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance A new story told with revolutionary puppetry, set in the same world as Jim Henson’s beloved 1980s film
Movies coming in August
Happy Feet A lovely cartoon about dancing penguins
8 Mile Eminem’s semi-autobiographical film debut
Psycho (1960) The original Alfred Hitchcock directed horror film, which features that iconic shower scene
Kingsman: The Secret Service British spy film starring Taron Egerton
Collateral Beauty A metaphysical drama starring Will Smith as a grieving father
Dazed and Confused Classic coming-of-age tale starring Matthew McConaughey and Ben Affleck
The Chronicles of Riddick Pitch Black spin-off with Vin Diesel
Shakespeare in Love Fictional romcom imagining the romance that inspired Romeo and Juliet
The Prince of Egypt Musical adaptation of the Bible’s Book of Exodus
Fifty Shades of Grey BDSM romance, adapted from the best-selling novels
Blade Runner 2049 Long-awaited sequel to Ridley Scott’s dystopian sci-fi, helmed by Arrival director Denis Villeneuve
Ex Machina Domhnall Gleeson explores the limits of Artificial Intelligence with an attractive robot played by Alicia Vikander