When is Fuller House season 5 on Netflix? What’s it about and who’s in the cast?

Fuller House will be back for a fifth and final season later this year, meaning fans will be joining the Tanner family on their adventures for one last time.

But when are the new episodes landing on Netflix? Who’s in the cast and what’s going to happen in season five?

Here’s everything you need to know…

When is Fuller House season 5 on Netflix?

Fuller House will be back for a fifth series in autumn 2019. The first four seasons are currently streaming on Netflix.

Netflix announced that season five would be the show’s last in the YouTube video below, with the cast teasing that Fuller House has saved the best for last.

What’s going to happen in season 5?

Season four ended with (spoiler alert!) the birth of Stephanie’s surrogate baby and Jimmy proposing to her.

The final season is therefore likely to revolve around Stephanie being a new mother with the guidance of DJ and Kimmy.

And DJ and Steve, Kimmy and Fernando, and Stephanie and Jimmy are all in solid relationships, so could the last season of Fuller House see all three couples getting hitched?

Who’s in the cast of Fuller House?

Candace Cameron Bure is expected to reprise her role as DJ Tanner-Fuller, as is Jodie Sweetin as DJ’s younger sister Stephanie and Andrea Barber as DJ’s best friend Kimmy Gibbler.

Michael Campion is also likely to return as DJ’s mischievous teenage son Jackson, as well as Elias Harger as DJ’s neat freak son Max, Soni Nicole Bringas as Kimmy’s teenage daughter Ramona, Juan Pablo Di Pace as Fernando, Scott Weinger as Steve and Adam Hagenbuch as Jimmy.

Which show is Fuller House a spin-off from?

Fuller House is a spin-off from the TV series Full House which aired from 1987 to 1995. The original show followed Danny Tanner, a recently widowed man trying to raise his three daughters, DJ, Stephanie and Michelle, in San Francisco. Because he struggles balancing work and raising his kids, he calls on his best pals Jesse Katsopolis and Joey Gladstone to help him out, and they move into his home.

The concept and plot of spin-off Fuller House is essentially the same, just for the next generation. It centres around DJ Tanner-Fuller, Danny Tanner’s eldest daughter, widowed and trying to raise her three sons, Jackson, Max and Tommy. Because she also has a hard time balancing work and raising her children, she calls on her sister Stephanie and her best friend Kimmy Gibbler to help her out, and they move into her home.

So what was already a “full house” turns into a “fuller house” – geddit?

Most of the original series ensemble cast have reprised their roles on Fuller House, either as regular cast members or in guest appearances, with the exception of Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, who alternated the role of Michelle Tanner in Full House.

Is there a trailer for Fuller House season 5?

Not yet, but we’ll be sure to drop it right here when it’s released by Netflix…