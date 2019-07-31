Netflix release dates 2019: all the major upcoming TV shows revealed

Netflix’s biggest TV shows are all set to make a return in 2019.

After a year off, The Crown, Stranger Things and Black Mirror are all expected to return this year, alongside reliable big-hitters like Ozark, GLOW and 13 Reasons Why.

Plus, we’ve got some exciting new shows to look forward to, including the revival of cancelled show Lucifer and hip-hop talent show Rhythm + Flow.

Find out about everything coming to Netflix in 2019 below.

31st July

The Letdown: season 2 Aussie comedy about a mother of a two-month-old who joins a new-parents support group

2nd August

Dear White People: season 3 Comedy set in a predominantly white Ivy League university in the USA, where racial tensions bubble beneath the surface

8th August

Wu Assassins Action series which follows Kai Jin, a young Chinatown chef in San Francisco who becomes entangled with the Chinese Triad’s pursuit of deadly ancient powers

9th August

GLOW: season 3 The Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling take to Vegas to put on a stage show

Sintonia: season 1 Teen drama set in Sao Paolo

13th August

Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready The Girls Trip star introduces the world to six of her favourite up-and-coming comedians

16th August

Mindhunter: season 2 David Fincher’s criminal profiling drama returns for another season

Diagnosis Documentary series following patients with mysterious ailments as they attempt to find a cure for their illnesses

20th August

Simon Amstell: Set Free The British comedian’s first stand-up special for Netflix

30th August

The Dark Crystal: Age of Innocence Mark Hamill, Helena Bonham-Carter and Alicia Vikander are just some of the big screen stars set to voice characters in this animated fantasy epic, which is based on Jim Henson’s cult 1982 film of the same name

September

20th September

Disenchantment: season 2 Matt Groening’s animated fantasy comedy is back for ten brand new episodes.

Between Two Ferns: The Movie Zach Galafianakis’ internet talk show is getting its own feature film

TBC

Top Boy Netflix has re-booted the Channel 4 contemporary drama starring Ashley Walters. Coming this Autumn

27th September

The Politician Dark comedy and satire from American Crime Story and Feud writer Ryan Murphy. Ben Platt stars as a wealthy student desperate to fulfil his political ambitions.

Fuller House season five (TBC) The final season of the Full House spin-off is set to be released “this Fall”

Green Eggs and Ham The animated series based on the beloved book by Dr Seuss is set to be released this autumn

October

October TBC

Rhythm & Flow (Chance and Cardi) A hip-hop focused musical talent competition, featuring an impressive line-up of rap stars as judges: Chance the Rapper, TI and Cardi B

