When is the Loki TV series released on Disney+? What will it be about? Who is in the cast?

Tom Hiddleston is set to return to the MCU as Asgardian miscreant Loki in a new miniseries on streaming service Disney+.

The series, like the rest of the post-Endgame Marvel properties, is shrouded in secrecy, but Marvel boss Kevin Feige and co have dropped a few hints along the way as to what we can expect. Rick and Morty writer Michael Waldron has signed on as show-runner, so it could in an entirely different direction to anything we’ve seen before in the Marvel universe.

Find out everything we know about the series below.

When is Loki released on Disney+?

It is unclear if Loki will be released on the service when it launches in November 2019. If not, we expect it will arrive at some point in 2020.

What is going to happen?

Back in February 2019, The Hollywood Reporter suggested that the show “will follow Loki as the trickster and shape-shifter pops up throughout human history as an unlikely influencer on historical events”.

A picture from Kevin Feige’s Disney+ presentation appeared to confirm this. It featured a blurry image of Tom Hiddleston standing in what looks like 1970s USA, in front of a billboard advertising Steven Spielberg’s Jaws. This would position the series (at least a portion of it) in 1975.

It has been speculated that the series will be centred around an alternate version of Loki to the one that died in Avengers: Infinity War. In Endgame, when Iron Man and Captain America had time-travelled back to 2012 to obtain the tesseract, past-Loki managed to make off with it instead, disappearing into a portal. Thus, that Loki went of on a different strand of adventures that we don’t know anything about as yet.

That would tie in with Hiddleston’s vague tease to The Hollywood Reporter that Loki would be “a new departure… but I can’t explain why.”

Alternatively, this could give us a look at how Infinity War Loki lived out his life prior to the first Thor film.

Who is in the cast?

Tom Hiddleston will reprise his role as the god of mischief. That’s all we know so far…