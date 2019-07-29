What are the most-watched films and TV series on Netflix?
Here are the top 10 titles on Netflix UK this week
After years of secrecy, Netflix has finally begun to release some information about the popularity of its films and shows. Each week, Netflix UK let us know the top 10 series, films and documentaries from the previous seven days.
- The best TV shows airing in 2019
- Netflix release dates 2019
- Listen to the RadioTimes.com Podcast now: subscribe on iTunes/subscribe on Google Podcasts
The lists do not reveal specific data about how many viewers are tuning in to each show, or for how long, but they’re our best insight into the how well new shows are performing – and might be able to give us an indication as to whether our favourites are going to be deemed worthy of renewal.
This week, Netflix announced that Orange is the New Black – which returns on 26th July for its seventh and final season – is its most-watched show ever, with 105 million accounts having watched at least one episode.
Still, Stranger Things maintains the top spot this week…
Netflix UK Top Ten (all content) -18th -24th July 2019
- Stranger Things
- Secret Obsession
- After
- A Simple Favour
- Jane The Virgin
- Mile 22
- Derry Girls
- Point Blank
- Queer Eye
- Money Heist
Netflix UK Top Ten TV Series – 18th-24th July 2019
- Stranger Things
- Jane the Virgin
- Derry Girls
- Money Heist
- Glee
- Family Renion
- The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air
- Suits
- Friends
- The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants
Netflix UK Top Ten Films – 18th-24th July 2019
- Secret Obsession
- After
- A Simple Favour
- Mile 22
- Point Blank
- Look Away
- Sully
- Kidnapping Stella
- Murder Mystery
- Creed II
Netflix UK Top Ten Reality Shows – 18th-24th July 2019
- Queer Eye
- Blown Away
- Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee
- America’s Got Talent
- Yummy Mummies
- Girls Incarcerated
- The World’s Most Extraordinary Homes
- Scare Tactics
- Instant Hotel
- You vs. Wild
Netflix UK Top Ten Non-English Language Shows – 20th-26th July 2019
- Money Heist
- Kidnapping Stella
- Dark
- Taco Chronicles
- 4L
- Typewriter
- Unit 42
- Pihu
- Black Spot
- The 12th Man
Netflix UK Top Ten Documentaries – 20th-26th July 2019
- Our Planet
- Last Chance U
- Bob Lazar: Area 51 & Flying Saucers
- Blue Planet II
- Dope
- The Accountant of Auschwitz
- The Confession Tapes
- Oprah Winfrey Presents: When They See Us Now
- Exhibit A