Netflix release dates 2019: all the major upcoming TV shows revealed
The Crown, Stranger Things, Black Mirror and GLOW will all return, along with some exciting new series
Netflix’s biggest TV shows are all set to make a return in 2019.
After a year off, The Crown, Stranger Things and Black Mirror are all expected to return this year, alongside reliable big-hitters like Ozark, GLOW and 13 Reasons Why.
Plus, we’ve got some exciting new shows to look forward to, including the revival of cancelled show Lucifer and hip-hop talent show Rhythm + Flow.
Find out about everything coming to Netflix in 2019 below.
July
4th July 2019
Stranger Things 3 After an extended break, we’re more than ready for a return to Hawkins, Indiana. Season two wrapped things up in a neat little bow, but the Mind Flayer hovering above the high school in the Upside Down was rather ominous. We reckon there’s more supernatural mischief afoot – let’s hope they give poor Will a rest this time out.
9th July
Derry Girls: season 1 Top notch sitcom about a group of girls navigating teenage life during The Troubles in Northern Ireland in the 1990s
Aziz Ansari: Right Now A new stand-up special directed by Spike Jonze
12th July
Taco Chronicles A Netflix food-umentary series all about the almighty taco
You Me Her: season 4 Emma, Jack and Izzy negotiate suburban life on the road toward parenthood
Bonus Family: season 3 Martin adjusts to life with a new partner and a baby
Extreme Engagement A couple explore eight cultures’ marriage traditions in one year as they prepare to be wed
Blown Away A glassblowing competition show, in which contestants create sculptures for the chance to win $60,000
16th July
Frankenstein’s Monster’s Monster, Frankenstein A mockumentary starring Stranger Things’ David Harbour as he uncovers lost footage from his father’s televised stage play
19th July
Queer Eye: season 4 The fab five return to Kansas City, Missouri for another round of physical and emotional makeovers
La Casa de Papel (Money Heist) The breakout Spanish crime drama returns for a third season
Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee: New 2019 Jerry Seinfeld picks up Seth Rogen, Ricky Gervais, Eddie Murphy and more for his chat show
24th July
Gotham: season 5 Bruce Wayne’s origin story comes full circle in this final run
The Great Hack Documentary exploring how a data company named Cambridge Analytica came to symbolise the dark side of social media after the 2016 US presidential election
25th July
Another Life Astronauts head out on an expedition in search of alien life
26th July
Orange is the New Black season 7 The seventh and final season will, along with Stranger Things, headline a big month for Netflix’s original hits in July.
31st July
The Letdown: season 2 Aussie comedy about a mother of a two-month-old who joins a new-parents support group
August
2nd August
Dear White People Vol. 3 The comedy centred around a group of black students at an Ivy League college in the USA returns for another season
9th August
Glow season 3 The Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling head to Las Vegas for their third outing
16th August
Mindhunter: Season 2 David Fincher’s dark drama about the FBI’s criminal profiling programme returns after an extended break
30th August
The Dark Crystal: Age of Innocence Mark Hamill, Helena Bonham-Carter and Alicia Vikander are just some of the big screen stars set to voice characters in this animated fantasy epic, which is based on Jim Henson’s cult 1982 film of the same name
September
20th September
Disenchantment Matt Groening’s animated fantasy comedy is back for ten brand new episodes.
Between Two Ferns: The Movie Zach Galafianakis’ internet talk show is getting its own feature film
TBC
Top Boy Netflix has re-booted the Channel 4 contemporary drama starring Ashley Walters. Coming this Autumn
27th September
The Politician Dark comedy and satire from American Crime Story and Feud writer Ryan Murphy. Ben Platt stars as a wealthy student desperate to fulfil his political ambitions.
Fuller House season five (TBC) The final season of the Full House spin-off is set to be released “this Fall”
Green Eggs and Ham The animated series based on the beloved book by Dr Seuss is set to be released this autumn
October
October TBC
Rhythm & Flow (Chance and Cardi) A hip-hop focused musical talent competition, featuring an impressive line-up of rap stars as judges: Chance the Rapper, TI and Cardi B
