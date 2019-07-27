Craving more Good Girls? Well, you’re in luck – it is set to return for a third season in 2020. Despite losing a few viewers in its second run, US network NBC deemed the show successful enough to renew it for another set of episodes back in April 2019.

Advertisement

Like its fellow NBC property Brooklyn Nine-Nine, the show about three moms-turned-criminals is streamed internationally by Netflix (it was amongst the most-watched shows on Netflix in June 2019).

Find out everything you need to know about Good Girls season 3 below.

When is Good Girls season 3 released on Netflix?

No release date has been announced as yet – but we expect the show to arrive on Netflix once it has completed its US run, which should kick off in February or March 2020. That should mean a Summer 2020 release on Netflix UK, if all goes to plan.

Who is in the cast?

Christina Hendricks of Mad Men fame, Retta (Parks and Recreation) and Mae Whitman (Arrested Development) are all expected to return as the central trio of Beth, Ruby and Annie.

But a cliffhanger at the end of season 2 hinted that Manny Montana’s Rio is dead – so it’s unclear whether or not he will return…

Advertisement

Is there a trailer for Good Girls series 3?

Not yet, but we’ll let you know right here.