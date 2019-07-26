When is Amazon Prime Video’s The Boys available to stream? Is there a trailer and who’s in the cast?

Amazon Prime Video’s gritty new adapted series The Boys takes on a well-worn genre and turns it on its head, as a band of vigilantes goes up against a group of corrupt superheroes.

Here’s everything you need to know about The Boys, including cast, air-date and trailers.

When is The Boys released on Amazon Prime Video?

Amazon has confirmed that the new series will debut on Friday 26th July.

Is there a trailer for The Boys?

Yes! The first trailer features lots of action and gore, giving us an idea of what to expect when the series drops in July. Check it out below.

Another trailer dropped more recently, giving a more in-depth look at the series’ storyline.

And here’s a third and final round-up of footage, offering yet more action and gore:

What’s The Boys about?

Amazon’s dark superhero series, based on the comic book of the same name by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, sees a group of vigilantes (informally referred to as ‘the boys’) band together against corrupt superheroes — using “no more than blue-collar grit and a willingness to fight dirty”.

The antidote to perhaps the more cloying side of the superhero films and shows out there, The Boys is set in “a world where superheroes embrace the darker side of their massive celebrity and fame”, and The Seven (an elite group of superheroes) dominate the world’s headlines and are deeply concerned by their public image and corporate sponsorships.

Who stars in The Boys?

Simon Pegg has been announced as a surprise addition to the cast, playing the father of “Wee” Hughie Campbell (played by Jack Quaid), a nod to the fact that Pegg was a visual inspiration for Hughie in the original comic.

Pegg is joined by his Stark Trek co-star and Lord of the Rings actor, Karl Urban, who will play the ringleader of The Boys, Billy Butcher.

Also joining the cast are: Erin Moriarty (Jessica Jones) as Starlight, Chace Crawford (Gossip Girl) as The Deep, Antony Starr (American Gothic) as Homelander, the leader of an elite group of superheroes called ‘The Seven’, Dominique McElligott (The Last Tycoon) as Queen Maeve, and Jessie T. Usher (Survivor’s Remorse) as A-Train.

Is The Boys good?

We thought so! Our review called The Boys “viciously fun superhero satire,” and generally we thought it was well worth a watch.

You can read the full review here.