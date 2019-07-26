Orange is the New Black season 7 returning characters

There are almost too many characters in Orange is the New Black to remember all of their names – but that didn’t stop fans from pining for a collection of absentees during season 6.

Advertisement

Soso, Maritza, Big Boo and many more of our favourite inmates were all taken off to different prisons at the end of season five after the riot. But thankfully most of them get a look-in during the final ever season.

Find out who is coming back to Orange is the New Black season 7 below.

Sophia Burset played by Laverne Cox

When did we last see Sophia Burset? The trans inmate was granted early release alongside Piper Chapman at the end of season 6.

When does she appear in season 7? Sophia pops up in the eleventh episode of the season. Piper runs into her in the parole office, and Sophia later gives her a haircut.

Maritza Ramos played by Diane Guerrero

When did we last see Maritza Ramos? She was transferred to another prison after the riot in season 5, and was nowhere to be seen in season 6.

When does she appear in season 7? She is seen on the outside world in the premiere, but is taken into custody by ICE officers and detained alongside Blanca.

Big Boo played by Lea DeLaria

When did we last see Big Boo? She was transported to another prison in the fallout after the riot of season 5.

When does she appear in season 7? We get a brief glimpse of her life in a new prison in a late-season episode.

Brooke Soso played by Kimiko Glen

When did we last see Brooke Soso? She was taken to another prison at the end of season 5.

When does she appear in season 7? Soso pops up briefly in the finale.

Lolly Whitehill played by Lori Petty

When did we last see Lolly Whitehill? She was placed in the psych ward in season 4, and has been seen only a few times since then.

When does she appear in season 7? She is placed into B-Block alongside Suzanne and Red.

Judy King played by Blair Brown

When did we last see Judy King? She was released from the prison amid the riot in season 5.

Advertisement

When does she appear in season 7? She appears in the finale.