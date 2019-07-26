When is Brooklyn Nine-Nine season 6 on Netflix?

British fans of Brooklyn Nine-Nine don’t have long to wait for the return of Detective Jake Peralta and the rest of the team.

The hit comedy moved channels in the States last year after it was axed by FOX and saved days later by NBC – but where is it airing in the UK?

Here’s how to watch Brooklyn Nine-Nine on E4 and Netflix UK…

When is Brooklyn Nine-Nine on Netflix?

Series five arrived on Netflix on 8th March 2019, joining series one to four which are already available on the streaming service. Series six is currently airing the US – no confirmation yet about when it will arrive on Netflix UK.

When is Brooklyn Nine-Nine season 6 on E4 in the UK?

Brooklyn Nine-Nine’s sixth season will begin on E4 on Thursday 28th March at 9pm.

NEE-NAW NEE-NAW! #Brooklyn99 series 6 is coming to @E4Tweets on March 28th at 9pm pic.twitter.com/DClF8BYXM0 — 4Viewers (@4Viewers) March 13, 2019

What is Brooklyn Nine-Nine about?

Brooklyn Nine-Nine follows the misadventures of the NYPD’s 99th police department as they solve crime, catch bad guys and get up to all sorts of antics in their free time.

The series centres around Jake Peralta, a wacky and immature detective who clashes with his strict boss Captain Holt when he’s not solving cases with best pal/partner Boyle or making bets with rival/love interest Amy Santiago.

Was Brooklyn Nine-Nine cancelled?

It was indeed. FOX cancelled the show after five series, but after a massive fan uproar the beloved comedy was quickly revived by NBC just days later.

Who’s in the cast of Brooklyn Nine-Nine?

Andy Samberg leads the cast as Jake Peralta, with Andre Braugher playing his boss Captain Holt, Joe Lo Truglio starring as his best friend and colleague Boyle and Melissa Fumero portraying his rival and love interest Amy Santiago.

Rounding out the cast is badass detective Rosa Diaz (Stephanie Beatriz) neurotic desk sergeant Terry (Terry Crews), self-obsessed office worker Gina (Chelsea Peretti) and inveterate losers Hitchcock and Scully (Dirk Blocker and Joel McKinnon Miller).