What are the most-watched films and TV series on Netflix?
Here are the top 10 titles on Netflix UK this week
After years of secrecy, Netflix has finally begun to release some information about the popularity of its films and shows. Each week, Netflix UK let us know the top 10 series, films and documentaries from the previous seven days.
The lists do not reveal specific data about how many viewers are tuning in to each show, or for how long, but they’re our best insight into the how well new shows are performing – and might be able to give us an indication as to whether our favourites are going to be deemed worthy of renewal.
This week, Netflix announced that Orange is the New Black – which returns on 26th July for its seventh and final season – is its most-watched show ever, with 105 million accounts having watched at least one episode.
Still, Stranger Things maintains the top spot this week…
Netflix UK Top Ten (all content) -10th -16th July 2019
- Stranger Things
- After
- Point Blank
- Jane the Virgin
- Shaft
- Glee
- Derry Girls
- Creed II
- Family Reunion
- The Hunger Games
Netflix UK Top Ten TV Series – 20th-26th July 2019
- Stranger Things
- Jane the Virgin
- Glee
- Derry Girls
- Family Reunion
- The Fresh Prince of Bel Air
- Free Rein
- When They See Us
- Black Mirror (3)
- Friends
Netflix UK Top Ten Films – 20th-26th July 2019
- After
- Point Blank
- Shaft
- Creed II
- The Hunger Games
- Murder Mystery
- The Hunger Games: Catching Fire
- The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 1
- Girl Trip
- Jackass 3
Netflix UK Top Ten Reality Shows – 20th-26th July 2019
- Yummy Mummies
- Girls Incarcerated
- America’s Got Talent
- Blown Away
- Scare Tactics
- Instant Hotel
- The World’s Most Extraordinary Homes (6)
- Awake: The Million Dollar Game
- You vs Wild
- Sugar Rush
Netflix UK Top Ten Non-English Language Shows – 20th-26th July 2019
- Kidnapping Stella
- Dark
- Unit 42
- Pihu
- Black Spot
- Money Heist
- The 12th Man
- The Chosen One
- Yankee
- The Raid: Redemption
Netflix UK Top Ten Documentaries – 20th-26th July 2019
- Dope
- Our Planet
- Blue Planet II
- Exhibit A
- The Accountant of Auschwitz
- The Confession Tapes
- Bob Lazar: Area 51 & Flying Saucers
- Oprah Winfrey Presents: When They See Us Now
- NOVA: Thai Cave Rescue