When is Preacher season 4 released on Amazon Prime Video?

The final season of the dark comedy from Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg arrives in August

Dominic Cooper and Ruth Negga in Preacher

Preacher, the darkly comic show about a heavy-drinking, chain-smoking priest played by Dominic Cooper, is entering its final days.

Its upcoming fourth season will be its last, but what a ride it has been. Last season, we saw Satan, Hitler, God and a whole troop of vampires on the loose.

Here’s everything you need to know about the show’s fourth season.

When is Preacher season four released on Amazon Prime Video?

The new season will air weekly from Sunday 4th of August on AMC in the USA. Episodes will then drop on Amazon Prime Video in the UK within 24 hours – so that’s Monday 5th August for Britons.

Is there a trailer?

Yes. US network aired a short teaser for the new season to announce its launch date. Check it out below.

Who is in the cast?

Dominic Cooper (Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again) will be back as Jesse Custer.

SAN DIEGO, CA - JULY 21: (L-R) Joe Gilgun, Ruth Negga, and Dominic Cooper from AMC's 'Preacher' pose for a portrait at the Getty Images Portrait Studio powered by Pizza Hut at San Diego 2018 Comic Con at Andaz San Diego on July 21, 2018 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Smallz & Raskind/Getty Images for Pizza Hut)

Ruth Negga and Joseph Gilgun will also return as Tulip O’Hare and Cassidy.

What is going to happen?

In typical profane fashion, the season three finale saw The Saint of Killers murder Satan, and then head back to Earth to hunt down Jessie. Angelville and the L’Angelles were killed off, but Herr Starr and the Grail are still alive and kicking. So, Jesse, Tulip and Cassidy have their work cut out for them…

All about Preacher

Dominic Cooper and Ruth Negga in Preacher
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

