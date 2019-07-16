When will Queer Eye season 4 be released on Netflix? Who’s in the cast and where is it set?

The fab five are coming back: Queer Eye season four is coming. And not only that: Netflix has also confirmed that a fifth series of the makeover show – a reboot of Queer Eye for the Straight Guy – has also been greenlit.

So when can we expect new episodes from the streaming giant? Here’s all you need to know…

When is Queer Eye season four on Netflix?

The fourth season will be available to watch on Netflix from Friday 19th July 2019.

Is there a trailer?

Yes! It sees the gang return to Jonathan Van Ness’s high school to make over his old orchestra teacher. It is as heartwarming as ever. Watch it below.

When is Queer Eye season five on Netflix?

2020. You can expect these episodes to be filmed in Philadelphia, USA.

#QueerEye News: Season 4 premieres July 19! Season 5 officially picked up and the Philadelphia-set episodes will premiere in 2020! pic.twitter.com/1SmcvbMKlA — See What's Next (@seewhatsnext) June 18, 2019

Who will be in the cast of Queer Eye season 4?

Expect to see Antoni Porowski (specialism: Food & Wine), Bobby Berk (Interior Design), Jonathan Van Ness (Grooming), Karamo Brown (Culture), and Tan France (Fashion) return to screen.

Where is the fourth season of Queer Eye set?

According to cast member Antoni Porowski, episodes for the season were filmed in Kansas City, Missouri.

Season three episodes were also filmed in the city, while the first two seasons took place in Atlanta, Georgia.