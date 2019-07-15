When is The Witcher released on Netflix? Who’s in the cast, and what’s going to happen?

Netflix is trying its hand at a “the next Game of Thrones” with new fantasy TV series The Witcher.

Advertisement

The eight-episode series is based upon Polish writer Andrzej Sapowski’s novel series about Geralt of Rivia, a monster hunter (or Witcher) with supernatural powers.

It is set to be helmed by Daredevil writer Lauren Schmidt Hissrich, who has pulled in a number of heavy-hitting directors including Alik Sakharov (Game of Thrones) and Charlotte Brandstrom (Outlander).

She’s also managed to land Henry “Superman” Cavill in the lead role…

Find out everything you need to know about The Witcher below.

When is The Witcher released on Netflix?

Henry Cavill shared a post on Instagram in early June confirming that filming had wrapped – so we should be on track for an Autumn 2019 premiere.

“Season one of The Witcher has finally come to an end,” he wrote. “The cast and crew worked tirelessly throughout, everyone pitched in and brought their A game to set and I couldn’t be more proud of you all.”

He added that he had been waking up at 3am to get transformed into Geralt by his hair and makeup team.

In July, Netflix released the first poster for the series, which gives us a look at Geralt brooding on a cliff. Check it out below.

Henry Cavill in The Witcher. That’s it. That’s the tweet. pic.twitter.com/kSGPDTTJnT — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) July 1, 2019

Who is in the cast?

Henry Cavill leads the show as Geralt of Rivia. In October, Netflix revealed the first glimpse of him in the series, wearing a luscious grey wig. It’s quite a look. Check it out below.

Get your first look at Henry Cavill in The Witcher! pic.twitter.com/1O2eWS1MkP — Netflix US (@netflix) October 31, 2018

He will be joined by Freya Allan (The War of the Worlds), who will play Ciri, princess of Cintra, Jodhi May (Game of Thrones) in the role of Queen Calanthe, and Adam Levy (Knightfall, Snatch), as druid Mousesack.

Take a look at some character posters below.

Henry Cavill as Geralt

Anya Chalotra as Yennefer

Freya Allan as Ciri

The cast is rounded it by Bjorn Hlynur Haraldsson, Anya Chalotra, Mimi Ndiweni, Therica Wilson-Read and Milie Brady.

What is going to happen?

It’s not quite clear which The Witcher books Schmidt Hissrich has adapted for the series or where the action will pick up, but a brief synopsis from Netflix clarifies that it will likely be predominantly a three-hander, as Geralt (Cavill), Ciri (Allen) and an as-yet-unnamed sorceress take on a monstrous world.

“When destiny hurtles [Geralt] toward a powerful sorceress, and a young princess with a dangerous secret, the three must learn to navigate the increasingly volatile continent together,” the description reads.

Advertisement

Intriguing.