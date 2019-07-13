Alison Brie, Marc Maron and the Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling are officially headed to Las Vegas for season 3 of Netflix’s GLOW.

Despite ending season two on what felt like a rather final note, as the girls ventured to Sin City to put on a live wrestling show following the cancellation of their short-lived TV series, the return was confirmed by the show’s official Twitter account in August.

Did you think we'd GLOW to Vegas without you? Let's do this. 💪 #GLOWS3 pic.twitter.com/tZhWzOJGHu — GLOW (@GlowNetflix) August 20, 2018

The second season reached new heights as Alison Brie’s Ruth Wilder and Betty Gilpin’s Debbie Eagan attempted to mend their complex friendship, and we’re excited to see where show-runners Carly Mensch and Liz Flahive take us next time out.

Find out everything you need to know about GLOW season 3 below.

When is GLOW season 3 released on Netflix?

*Update* The new episodes will be released on 9th August 2019.

The news was announced via Netflix’s See What’s Next account, which released a set of new pictures – featuring some glossy Vegas scenes – too. Check them out below.

#GLOW Vegas Style! Season 3 premieres August 9 — FIRST LOOK: pic.twitter.com/6lq6eNS5B3 — See What's Next (@seewhatsnext) May 31, 2019

Guest star and wrestling co-ordinator Chavo Guerrero confirmed that they finished filming in February this year.

“We did [just wrap up filming season 3 of GLOW],” Chavo told Wrestling Inc. “Everybody on set, they were off on Monday because the wrestling scenes are now done. I wrapped on Thursday.”

Is there a trailer?

Yes! The trailer arrived in June, and it gives us our first look at the GLOW Vegas show.

For once, everything seems to be going well for Ruth. She’s got a boyfriend, and her job is going well. “But somehow I still feel lost,” she tells Debbie. Check the clip out below.

Who will be in the cast?

The big news for season 3 is that Geena Davis (AKA Thelma from Thelma and Louise) is joining the cast as the fantastically-named Sandy Devereaux St. Clair, the entertainment director of the Fan-Tan Hotel and Casino, where the women will be putting on their wrestling show.

Geena Davis joins #Glow Season 3 as Sandy Devereaux St. Clair, the entertainment director of the Fan-Tan Hotel and Casino. pic.twitter.com/vMQNB36wSm — See What's Next (@seewhatsnext) June 10, 2019

And, GLOW wouldn’t be GLOW without Alison Brie’s Ruth Wilder, Betty Gilpin’s Debbie Eagan and Marc Maron’s Sam Sylvia, who are all expected to return for season 3.

On top of this, the rest of the ensemble cast, including Rhonda (Kate Nash), Carmen (Britney Young), Sheila (Gayle Rankin), Tammé (Kia Stevens), Melanie (Jackie Tohn) and Bash (Chris Lowell), to name a few.

What is going to happen?

No plot details for season 3 have been revealed as yet, beyond the fact that the gang are headed to Vegas, but there are certainly a couple of loose ends from season 2 that need tying up.

Namely, will Sam and Ruth be able to maintain a friendship after the former’s advances were spurned by the latter? Ruth is about to enter a long-distance relationship with moustachioed cameraman Russell, so the door for anything romantic with Sam looks like it is now firmly closed.

There’s also the small matter of newlyweds Bash and Rhonda, who got married in the season 2 finale to enable Rhonda to stay in the country, and seem to be trying to give a relationship a go, too. However, there were hints throughout the season that Bash was struggling to understand his own sexuality, after it was revealed that his friend Florian had died of AIDS. Without really clarifying anything, the writers seem to be hinting that Bash rushed into the marriage with Rhonda as a way out of accepting who he really is.

And, of course, there’s the small matter of having to actually pull a GLOW live show together…

Check out new pictures from GLOW season 3 below

#Glow Season 3 is coming — KEY ART & NEW PICS OF GEENA DAVIS! pic.twitter.com/Q0BdOspVSD — See What's Next (@seewhatsnext) June 17, 2019

