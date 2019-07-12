When is Secret Obsession released on Netflix? Who is in the cast?

Secret Obsession, a new thriller starring 24’s Dennis Haysbert and Disney starlet Brenda Song, is due out on Netflix this July.

The film sees song play a newlywed who develops amnesia after a brutal attack, and falls prey to a stalker, intent on pulling the wool over her eyes.

It looks like a tantalisingly soapy flick of the kind that the streaming service churns out as regularly – though with less fanfare – as its big budget hits.

Here’s everything we know about Secret Obsession.

When is Secret Obsession released on Netflix?

The film launches on Netflix on Thursday 18th July.

Is there a trailer?

Yes! Watch it below.

Who is in the cast?

The Suite Life of Zack and Cody star Brenda Song leads the cast as Jennifer. Mike Vogel (The Help) plays her husband, Russell (or does he…), and Dennis Haysbert, who you may remember as President David Palmer in 24, plays Detective Frank Page.

What is it about?

The official synopsis from Netflix reads:

“Newlywed Jennifer (Brenda Song) is brutally attacked at a dark rest stop. While healing from her injuries, she can’t recall anything from her past, including the ordeal. Her husband, Russell (Mike Vogel), is just thankful she’s alive and eager to get her home. As he reintroduces her to their secluded mountain estate, Detective Page (Dennis Haysbert) pursues Jennifer’s assailant — his own daughter went missing and was never found. The same fate now awaits Jennifer, unless someone realizes that her loving caretaker is actually her captor.”