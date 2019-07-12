What are the most-watched films and TV series on Netflix?

After years of secrecy, Netflix has finally begun to release some information about the popularity of its films and shows. Each week, Netflix UK let us know the top 10 series, films and documentaries from the previous seven days.

The lists do not reveal specific data about how many viewers are tuning in to each show, or for how long, but they’re our best insight into the how well new shows are performing – and might be able to give us an indication as to whether our favourites are going to be deemed worthy of renewal.

This week, Stranger Things broke global Netflix viewing records, with 40.7m households watching the show in the first four days after its launch. That’s more than any other film or series in its first four days…

Not only that, 18.2m finished the season in that time, too.

.@Stranger_Things 3 is breaking Netflix records! 40.7 million household accounts have been watching the show since its July 4 global launch — more than any other film or series in its first four days. And 18.2 million have already finished the entire season. — Netflix US (@netflix) July 8, 2019

Naturally, it’s the number one show on Netflix UK this week…

Netflix UK Top Ten (all content) -3rd – 9th July 2019

Stranger Things (NEW) Shaft (1) Creed 2 (NEW) Murder Mystery (2) The Hunger Games (NEW) Glee (NEW) The Dark Tower (NEW) The Hunger Games: Catching Fire (NEW) Katherine Ryan: Glitter Room (NEW) The Last Czars (NEW)

Shaft (1) Creed II (NEW) Murder Mystery (2) The Hunger Games (NEW) The Dark Tower (NEW) The Hunger Games: Catching Fire (NEW) Spinder-Man: Homecoming (4) Jackass 3 (NEW) Final Destination 5 (NEW) Swiped (NEW)

Netflix UK Top Ten Reality Shows – 5th-11th June 2019

Yummy Mummies (NEW) Girls Incarcerated (1) Instant Hotel (4) America’s Got Talent (3) The World’s Most Extraordinary Homes (6) Scare Tactics (NEW) Awake: The Million Dollar Game (1) You vs Wild (8) RuPaul’s Drag Race (7) Sugar Rush (10)

Netflix UK Top Ten Non-English Language Shows – 5th-11th June 2019

Dark (1) Unit 42 (3) Pihu (6) The Chosen One (NEW) Black Spot (4) Romeo Akbar Walter (NEW) Family Business (NEW) The Raid: Redemption (2) How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast) (5) Yankee (7)