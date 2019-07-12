Discover the real history behind Netflix’s The Crown

The Crown made a triumphant return to Netflix in December 2017, with season two picking up where season one left off.

Personal relationships and political crises collide as Queen Elizabeth II’s reign moves through the 1950s into the Swinging Sixties.

However, sorting the fact from the fiction in Netflix’s lavish series can be a complicated business, with truth about the royal family’s private lives hard to pin down.



<section><h2>How well do you know the history of The Crown?</h2> <p>You might be a fan of Netflix’s The Crown, but do you know the history behind it? Take our quiz and discover just how well you’ve been paying attention…</p> </section><section><h2><span style="background-color: transparent; color: #000000;">How many years was Winston Churchill prime minister for?</span></h2> </section><section><h3><span style="color: #000000; background-color: transparent;">What the real-life family nickname of King George VI, father to Queen Elizabeth II? </span></h3> </section><section><h3><span style="background-color: transparent;">How many people in Britain watched the coronation of Queen Elizabeth II? </span></h3> </section><section><h3><span style="background-color: transparent; color: #000000;">Who became prime minister after Winston Churchill resigned?</span></h3> </section><section><h3>What was the profession of Galina Ulanova, the woman whose photograph the Queen discovers hidden in Philip’s briefcase?</h3> </section><section><h3><span style="color: #333333;">Which custom did the Queen adopt after Lord Altrincham urged her to ‘modernise’ the monarchy?</span></h3> </section><section><h3><span style="color: #333333;">Where did the Duke and Duchess of Windsor visit in 1937, later causing controversy for the royal family?</span></h3> </section><section><h3><span style="color: #333333;">What was the name of the school where both Prince Philip and later Prince Charles studied? </span></h3> </section><section><span style="color: #333333;">Why did the Secretary of State for War, John Profumo, have to resign?</span> </section><section><span style="color: #333333;">In which African country did the famously Queen dance the foxtrot in 1961?</span> </section><section><h3><span style="color: #333333;">What year was Prince Edward, the youngest of Queen Elizabeth II’s four children, born?</span></h3> </section><section><h3>When did the Kennedys visit Buckingham Palace?</h3> </section><section><h2>Oops… you should probably go back and rewatch The Crown</h2> <p>Which, let’s face it, isn’t too hard as it’s great.</p> </section><section><h3>“History Queen”</h3> <p>You’ve certainly paid attention — are you sure you’re not a member of the Royal Family?</p> </section><section><h3>A right royal effort</h3> <p>Not bad – but could you earn full marks before The Crown series three?</p> </section><p> </p> <p></p>

Find out more about the key historical events and dramatic relationships featured in The Crown seasons one and two, as the Netflix series reveals more about this most intriguing of families.

