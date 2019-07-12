Accessibility Links

  When is Point Blank released on Netflix? Who is in the cast?

When is Point Blank released on Netflix? Who is in the cast?

Anthony Mackie and Frank Grillo lead this action flick

Frank Grillo as Abe and Anthony Mackie as Paul in POINT BLANK

Frank Grillo and Captain-America-in-waiting Anthony Mackie lead Point Blank, a gritty action movie on Netflix.

The film sees ER nurse Paul (Mackie) team up with an injured murder suspect (Grillo) after his wife is kidnapped by dirty cops.

Find out everything you need to know about Point Blank below.

When is Point Blank released on Netflix?

The film comes out on Friday 12th July.

Is there a trailer?

Yes! Watch it below.

Who is in the cast?

The lead duo are played by Anthony Mackie (fresh off his excellent appearance in Black Mirror) and Frank Grillo.

Anthony Mackie as Paul and Frank Grillo as Abe in POINT BLANK

Marcia Gay Harden (Damages, Law & Order: SVU), Teyonah Parris (If Beale Street Could Talk), Christian Cooke (Love, Rosie) and Boris McGiver (House of Cards) also star in unknown roles.

What is Point Blank about?

The film sees the unlikely duo of a nurse and a career criminal team up in order to take down a group of corrupt police officers. The set up, as seen in the trailer above, has strong shades of Taken. We see Mackie’s Paul get knocked unconscious and wake up to discover that his pregnant wife has been kidnapped.

He gets a call from the bad guys responsible for the attack, who ask him to deliver a criminal (Grillo) who is recovering on Paul’s ward. But the criminal has other ideas. They eventually decide to work together – but can he trust his newfound ally?

