Nicola Coughlan, Polly Walker and more join Julie Andrews in Netflix period drama Bridgerton

A slew of British and Irish talent has been unveiled for Netflix’s upcoming adaptation of Julia Quinn’s Regency London-set Bridgerton novel series, joining the previously announced Julie Andrews as unseen but scathing narrator Lady Whistledown.

Advertisement

Line of Duty’s Polly Walker and Derry Girls star Nicola Coughlan will star as mother and daughter Portia and Penelope Featherington, while the Bridgerton siblings will be played by Jonathan Bailey (W1A, Broadchurch), Luke Newton (The Lodge), Claudia Jessie (Doctor Who) and Phoebe Dynevor (Dickensian), with Ruth Gemmell (Penny Dreadful) starring as matriarch Lady Violet Bridgerton.

Adoja Andoh as Lady Danbury, Claudia Jessie as Eloise Bridgerton, Nicola Coughlan as Penelope Featherington, Polly Walker as Lady Portia Featherington, Sabrina Bartlett as Siena Rosso, and Ruth Gemmell as Lady Violet Bridgerton. See you in 2020! pic.twitter.com/8ADeNDJaGJ — See What's Next (@seewhatsnext) July 10, 2019

The eight-part series revolves around the high society Bridgerton family as they “navigate the upper ten thousand’s marriage mart in search of romance, adventure and love”.

Shonda Rhimes, the brain behind Grey’s Anatomy and Scandal, will serve as executive producer, while her long-time collaborator Chris Van Dusen is show-runner.

Advertisement

Bridgerton will be released on Netflix in 2020