Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. On Demand
  4. Nicola Coughlan, Polly Walker and more join Julie Andrews in Netflix period drama Bridgerton

Nicola Coughlan, Polly Walker and more join Julie Andrews in Netflix period drama Bridgerton

Derry Girls and Line of Duty collide in the adaptation of Julia Quinn's novel series

BeFunky-collage (15)

A slew of British and Irish talent has been unveiled for Netflix’s upcoming adaptation of Julia Quinn’s Regency London-set Bridgerton novel series, joining the previously announced Julie Andrews as unseen but scathing narrator Lady Whistledown.

Advertisement

Line of Duty’s Polly Walker and Derry Girls star Nicola Coughlan will star as mother and daughter Portia and Penelope Featherington, while the Bridgerton siblings will be played by Jonathan Bailey (W1A, Broadchurch), Luke Newton (The Lodge), Claudia Jessie (Doctor Who) and Phoebe Dynevor (Dickensian), with Ruth Gemmell (Penny Dreadful) starring as matriarch Lady Violet Bridgerton.

The eight-part series revolves around the high society Bridgerton family as they “navigate the upper ten thousand’s marriage mart in search of romance, adventure and love”.

Shonda Rhimes, the brain behind Grey’s Anatomy and Scandal, will serve as executive producer, while her long-time collaborator Chris Van Dusen is show-runner.

Advertisement

Bridgerton will be released on Netflix in 2020

Tags

All about Bridgerton

BeFunky-collage (15)
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

l-r: James Maguire (Dylan Llewellyn), Erin Quinn (Saoirse Monica Jackson)

One Derry Girl is desperate for the Erin and James romance to happen

Martin Freeman, Olivia Colman, Holliday Grainger, RuPaul

The best TV shows airing in 2019

STRANGER THINGS

Netflix July 2019 new releases: the best movies and TV shows coming this month

WhoFunky

David Tennant, Jodie Whittaker and Olivia Colman among stars to record a new Children in Need album