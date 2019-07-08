Netflix release dates 2019: all the original films coming this year

Netflix made significant headway in its bid to compete with the major Hollywood film studios last year, with smash hits Bird Box and The Christmas Chronicles, and critical darlings The Ballad of Buster Scruggs and Roma. Its romcom revivals, too, like To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before and Set it Up, were wildly popular.

There is no longer any doubt about it: Netflix is now a major force in film.

In 2019, the streaming service is doubling down on this recent success with massive releases like the latest outings from veteran film-makers Martin Scorsese and Steven Soderbergh and directorial debuts from on-screen stars Amy Poehler and Chiwetel Ejiofor.

Plus, they’ve got crush-of-the-moment Timothée Chalamet and Robert Pattinson starring as warring kings in a new adaptation of Shakespeare’s Henry the IV and Henry the V, another Noah Centineo romcom, and Ben Affleck, Oscar Isaac and Charlie Hunnam as US military vets who band together to steal from a South American drug lord…

Check out our guide to all the Netflix Original films coming in 2019 below.

JANUARY

Friday 11th January

The Last Laugh An ageing agent convinces his comedian friend to go back on the road and start touring

Friday 18th January

IO a post-apocalyptic drama which sees some of the last remaining survivors on earth (Anthony Mackie and Margaret Qualley) strive for a way to save the human race

Close Noomi Rapace stars as a counter terrorist expert-turned bodyguard who is hired to protect a young heiress

Fyre: The Greatest Party That Never Happened a deep-dive into the 2017 private island festival that descended into chaos as a result of poor planning

Friday 25th January

Polar A retired assassin (Mads Mikkelsen) is called back into action when a group of young and ruthless killers try to take him out

FEBRUARY

Friday 1st February

Velvet Buzzsaw Biting satire of the LA art-world meets absurd horror as a gallery owner (Jake Gyllenhaal) discovers the paintings he is selling are coming to life and murdering their owners

Friday 8th February

High Flying Bird Steven Soderbergh’s latest film centres around a sports agent (André Holland) caught in the middle of a dispute between the league and its players

Friday 15th February

The Breaker Upperers New Zealand comedy duo Madeleine Sami and Jackie van Beek lead this critically acclaimed comedy about two spurned women who set up a business breaking up with people for cash

Friday 22nd February

Paddleton An unlikely friendship between two neighbours (Ray Romano and Mark Duplass) takes a turn when one of them is diagnosed with terminal cancer

MARCH

Friday 1st March

The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind Chiwetel Ejiofor’s directorial debut follows a thirteen year old boy in Malawi who comes up with an unconventional way to save his village from famine

Friday 15th March

Triple Frontier Five military veteran pals (including Oscar Isaac, Ben Affleck and Charlie Hunnam) reunite to rob a South American drug lord

Friday 22nd March

The Dirt A biopic on US rock band Mötley Crüe from Jackass director Jeff Tremaine

Friday 29th March

The Highwaymen Kevin Costner and Woody Harrelson star as police officers who come out of retirement to hunt murderous couple Bonnie & Clyde

APRIL

Friday 7th April

Unicorn Store Brie Larson’s directorial debut stars Larson and her fellow Captain Marvel actor Samuel L Jackson, and centres around a woman who moves back in with her parents and is invited to a shop that will “test her ideas of what it really means to grow up”

Friday 12th April

The Perfect Date To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before star Noah Centineo stars in this teen movie about a high-schooler who creates a dating app that lets him act as a stand-in boyfriend

Friday 19th April

Someone Great Gina Rodriguez plays an aspiring music journalist who, fresh from a break-up, goes on a big New York City adventure with her best pals Erin (DeWanda Wise) and Blair (Brittany Snow)

MAY

Wednesday 1st May

Knock Down The House Acclaimed documentary following four women – including 29-year-old congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez – as they mount grassroots political campaigns in the USA

Friday 3rd May

The Last Summer teen drama following a group of high school students during their last summer before heading off to university

All In My Family Documentary about a US immigrant facing the dilemma of introducing his same-sex partner to his traditional parents and relatives in China

Friday 10th May

Wine Country Amy Poehler’s directorial debut sees her gather fellow Saturday Night Live alumni Maya Rudolph, Tina Fey, Rachel Dratch and Ana Gasteyer together for a 50th birthday celebration in Napa Valley

Friday 17th May

See You Yesterday Two Brooklyn teenagers build makeshift time machines to save their brother from being wrongfully killed by a police officer

Friday 24th May

The Perfection Allison Williams of Girls and Get Out fame leads another buzzed-about horror about a musical prodigy who seeks out the new star pupil of her former school, and the encounter sends the two “down a sinister path”

After Maria Short film tracking the lives of families from Puerto Rico who are currently living in FEMA hotels around New York City following the catastrophic hurricane in 2017

Rim of the World New action adventure flick from McG (Charlie’s Angels), which sees four misfits band together to save the world during an alien invasion

Friday 31st May

Always Be My Maybe Two old friends (Ali Wong and Randall Park) reconnect after 15 years, with romance in mind

Killer Ratings Documentary about a Brazilian TV host-turned-murderer

JUNE

Friday 7th June

I Am Mother Sci-fi thriller about a robot called Mother (Rose Byrne) designed to repopulate the earth after the extinction of humankind. Hilary Swank also stars as a stranger who arrives and throws the whole project into disrepute

The Black Godfather Documentary chronicling the life and times of pioneering music executive Clarence Avant

Wednesday 12th June

Rolling Thunder Revue Martin Scorsese and Bob Dylan team up for a documentary/concert film hybrid

Friday 14th June

Murder Mystery Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston star as a couple who get caught up in a whodunnit on a super yacht

Trinkets Three high school outsiders develop unlikely friendships after they land in the same shoplifters anonymous session

Wednesday 19th June

Beats A teenage hip-hop prodigy and a high school security guard (Anthony Anderson) form an unlikely friendship

Friday 28th June

Shaft Samuel L Jackson returns as the titular detective with the best theme song of all time in this long-awaited sequel, though he’ll be playing second fiddle to his son John Shaft Jr (Jessie Usher) this time around

July

Friday 12th July

Point Blank An emergency room nurse (Anthony Mackie) teams up with an inured murder suspect (Frank Grillo) after his pregnant wife is kidnapped

Poms Diane Keaton stars in a comedy about a group of women at a retirement community form a cheerleading squad

Thursday 18th July

Secret Obsession A young woman returns to a life she doesn’t remember as she recuperates from a traumatic experience in this original film

Wednesday 31st July

The Red Sea Diving Resort Chris Evans leads this film inspired by real life rescue missions, which sees a group of Mossad agents and Ethiopians who smuggled thousands of refugees to Israel

August

Friday 2nd August

Otherhood Angela Bassett, Felicity Huffman and Patricia Arquette star as mothers who travel to New York to reconnect with their adult sons on Mother’s Day

Other films announced for 2019

The Irishman Crime drama from Martin Scorsese starring old favourites Robert De Niro, Al Pacino, Joe Pesci and Harvey Keitel

Six Underground Michael Bay’s latest action flick stars Ryan Reynolds

A Christmas Prince: The Royal Baby A baby is on the way in Aldovia. Just in time for Christmas, coincidentally

In The Shadow of the Moon Dexter’s Michael C Hall stars in this thriller about a detective who makes it his mission to track down a mysterious serial killer who resurfaces every nine years

The King Adaptation of Shakespeare’s Henry the IV and Henry the V, starring Robert Pattinson and Timothée Chalamet

Tall Girl Coming-of-age comedy about a six-foot-tall girl navigating high school

The Knight Before Christmas Following last year’s The Princess Switch, Vanessa Hudgens returns to Netflix with in this equally absurd holiday romance involving a time-travelling Medieval knight

.@VanessaHudgens will executive produce & star in “The Knight Before Christmas,” a movie about a medieval English knight who is magically transported to present day where he ends up falling for a high school science teacher. (and yes, this is my new favorite movie title pun) pic.twitter.com/XbjlSA40F2 — See What's Next (@seewhatsnext) March 20, 2019

Fractured Sam Worthington leads this psychological thriller about a man in despair when his family mysteriously disappears

In the Tall Grass Horror about a brother and sister who literally get lost in a field of tall grass

Eli A boy with an auto-immune disorder discovers that the house he is confined to isn’t as safe as he had thought

Klaus A fresh animated take on Santa Claus’s origins from the writer/director of Despicable Me. Voice talent includes Rashida Jones, Jason Schwartzman and JK Simmons

Girl A 15-year-old transgender girl pursues her dream of becoming a professional ballerina