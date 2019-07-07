Is Outlander on Netflix?

Fans of history, fantasy, adventure and romance will all find something to enjoy in the drama series Outlander.

The first two seasons of the show are on Netlix, but sadly just in the USA. If you’re a fan you’re probably wondering when they will make their way on to the UK version of the streaming site.

The drama dropped – a little surprisingly – on Netflix in May 2019.

How to watch Outlander online?

Outlander is not currently available to stream on Netflix in the UK, but don’t worry you can still watch it.

UK audiences can catch up on the drama by streaming it on Amazon Prime Video, where four series are available.

If you want the series for your collection Outlander Seasons 1-3 is available in a box set along with Outlander season 4 on DVD.

Episodes were added to Amazon Prime in the UK every Monday for the whole of season four. Expect the same to happen with season five.

What is Outlander about?

Based on the novels by Diana Gabaldon, the series follows the adventures of an English nurse called Claire Randall (Caitriona Balfe) in World War 2, who mysteriously finds herself having travelled back in time to 1743.

Scenes flash back and forth in time, showing her husband Frank (in 1945) trying to find her, and (in 1743) Claire meeting a young highlander called Jamie Fraser (Sam Heughan) and becoming entangled in the Jacobite risings that occurred at the time.

When is the next season out?

Four series have now aired with the fifth, based on the book The Fiery Cross, currently filming. There’s no release date for Outlander season five yet. Starz has already confirmed that there will be a season six.

As there are eight books in total, and a ninth set for release, it seems that Outlander is going nowhere anytime soon.