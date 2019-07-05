Everything you need to know about Someone Great on Netflix

Netflix has another potential rom-com hit on its hands with Someone Great, the debut feature from writer/director Jennifer Kaytin Robinson.

Starring Gina Rodriguez, Lakeith Stanfield, DeWanda Wise and Brittany Snow, the film centres around a trio of friends embarking on one last wild day together in New York City before one of them, having recently split from her long-term boyfriend, departs the city forever.

It’s a fun film with a killer soundtrack, which will fit in nicely alongside Netflix rom-com successes To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before, Set It Up and The Kissing Booth.

Find out everything you need to know about Someone Great below.

When is Someone Great released on Netflix?

The film is available from Friday 19th April 2019.

Is there a trailer?

Yes! Check it out below.

Who is in the cast of Someone Great?

The film is led by the trio of Gina Rodriguez of Jane the Virgin fame, DeWanda Wise (Netflix’s She’s Gotta Have It) and Brittany Snow (Pitch Perfect), who star as best friends Jenny, Erin and Blair.

Atlanta’s Lakeith Stansfield also stars as Jenny’s ex-boyfriend Nate, and Rosario Dawson pops up briefly as his cousin, Hannah.

Plus, look out for a great cameo from RuPaul…

What is Someone Great about?

The film centres around Jenny (Rodriguez), a music journalist in New York City who breaks up with her boyfriend and decides to pursue a job at Rolling Stone magazine in Los Angeles. It takes place entirely over one day, in the hours after her breakup, as she has one last hurrah with her two best friends Erin (Wise) and Blair (Snow).

“I really wanted to make a movie where our lead [Rodriguez] chose herself,” writer/director Jennifer Kaytin Robinson told RadioTimes.com. “I was never going to be about the promise of another romantic relationship, it was about her journey and her getting to a place where she realises that not only does she want to choose herself, but she feels great about choosing herself.”

I always wanted to see a romantic comedy where a woman chooses herself. So I made one. #SomeoneGreat starring @HereIsGina @Brittanysnow #DeWandaWise and @lakeithlakeith drops April 19th on @netflix! https://t.co/mGGSZWzAu1 — Jenn Kaytin Robinson (@JennKaytin) March 6, 2019

Although she wanted to subvert traditional rom-com expectations, Kaytin Robinson says she was influenced by classics of the genre and modern auteurs.

“Mike Nicholls, Nora Ephron and Richard Curtis and all of those movies are movies that I really love, but I would say even as of late, [Russian Doll co-creator] Leslye Headland has made some amazing films that I really responded to, and I would say outside of the space of film, what Phoebe Waller-Bridge is doing and Sharon Horgan with Catastrophe, I feel like there’s this new breadth of storytelling about women who are more nuanced and complex and feel a wide range of emotions. They aren’t necessarily the rom-com heroines that we’ve seen before.”