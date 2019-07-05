How to watch Amazon Prime Day concert 2019 featuring Taylor Swift – live stream, line-up and time

Taylor Swift will be headlining this year’s Amazon Prime Global Prime Day Concert in New York alongside a host of other celebs.

Amazon Prime Day runs on 15th and 16 July this year, but the concert is being held in the lead up to the main event on 11th July UK time (10th July USA time).

Swift will be performing songs from her new album including the chart-topping ‘You Need to Calm Down’ and ‘Me!’, supported by an all-female line-up of Londoner Dua Lipa, neo-soul singer SZA, and superstar Becky G.

How to watch Amazon Prime Day concert

You can watch the concert live on Prime Video from over 200 countries at 2am on Thursday 11th July.

Prime Video will also allow on-demand streaming of selected songs from these performances after the concert.

Do I have to be an Amazon Prime member?

Yes, you have to sign up for Amazon Prime before the event to access and watch it. You can get a 30-day free trial, then it’s £7.99 a month or £79 for an annual membership. For your fee you get Prime delivery, kindle books and music as well as access to Prime shows and movies.

Who is performing in the Amazon Prime Day concert?

The full line-up features Taylor Swift, Dua Lipa, SZA and Becky G.

Can I re-watch the Amazon Prime Day Concert?

Ok, so thanks to the time difference it’s available in the UK very early. Luckily, Amazon has said that select songs from the concert will be available on-demand but for a limited time only after the live show.

You’ll be able to ask Alexa to replay the concert via a smart speaker, Fire TV or Echo Show device.

Amazon Prime Day runs from 15th July to 16th July.