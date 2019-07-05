When is Netflix’s Chronicles of Narnia TV series released?

Netflix has acquired the rights to turn CS Lewis’s beloved fantasy book series The Chronicles of Narnia into “multiple” film and TV productions.

The streaming giant revealed last year that it had signed a multi-year deal with the CS Lewis Company, with Mark Gordon and Vincent Sieber – who produced the recent film series – and Lewis’ grandson Douglas Gresham set to serve as producers.

Gordon said back then that Netflix has “the capacity to translate the Narnia universe into both stellar feature-length and episodic programming.”

So what does that mean exactly?

Here’s everything we know about Netflix’s plans for The Chronicles of Narnia.

Is Netflix making a Chronicles of Narnia TV series?

The specifics have not been confirmed as yet – but from the sounds of things, there will be at least one TV series and at least one film, with the probability of a film series and a TV series.

“Netflix will develop new series and film projects based on C.S. Lewis’ beloved The Chronicles of Narnia series,” the original press release read.

Who will write the Chronicles of Narnia TV series?

Matthew Aldrich, who co-wrote Pixar’s Oscar-winning Coco, has signed on as “the creative architect” of all Chronicles of Narnia projects at Netflix.

He will “oversee the development of all films and shows adapted from CS Lewis’ beloved Narnia universe for Netflix,” according to the See What’s Next Twitter account.

“Coco” co-writer Matthew Aldrich will serve as the creative architect and oversee the development of all films and shows adapted from C.S. Lewis’ beloved Narnia universe for Netflix pic.twitter.com/k77EG6f9N4 — See What's Next (@seewhatsnext) June 12, 2019

When is The Chronicles of Narnia TV series released on Netflix?

The projects are still in the very early stages of development – we don’t expect to see anything until at least 2020. But we’ll update this page as soon as more information comes through.