Who is Robin in Stranger Things 3?

Stranger Things 3 new characters guide: Who is Robin?

Has Steve “The Hair” Harington finally met his match? This year the teen hearthrob, who has been unlucky in love since Nancy Wheeler spurned him for Jonathan Byers in season two, has a new pal in Robin, his colleague at Scoops Ahoy, an ice cream parlour at the new Starcourt Mall where the two have taken up summer jobs.

Advertisement

She is a year younger than Steve, but the two have sparkling chemistry, though neither of them are willing to admit it.

But there’s much more to Robin than ice cream and teenage hunks: she is a keen linguist with a sharp tongue and a quick wit. She fits in seamlessly with the gang when things star to go sideways Upside Down.

Who is Maya Hawke?

The young actress is the daughter of Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke, and she seems to have inherited both their looks and their acting prowess.

She first came on our radar in the BBC’s 2017 adaptation of Little Women alongside Big Little Lies star Kathryn Newton and Emily Watson. She played Jo March.

Stranger Things 3 is certainly her biggest role to date – but she may top that this summer with a role in Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon A Time in Hollywood.

If her turn in this series is any indication, she’s got a long and fruitful career ahead of her.

Advertisement

Stranger Things 3 is released on Netflix on Thursday 4th July 2019