What are the most-watched films and TV series on Netflix?
Here are the top 10 titles on Netflix UK this week
After years of secrecy, Netflix has finally begun to release some information about the popularity of its films and shows. Each week, Netflix UK let us know the top 10 series, films and documentaries from the previous seven days.
The lists do not reveal specific data about how many viewers are tuning in to each show, or for how long, but they’re our best insight into the how well new shows are performing – and might be able to give us an indication as to whether our favourites are going to be deemed worthy of renewal.
This week, Shaft, the reboot of the blaxploitation crime classic, takes the number one spot, dethroning Murder Mystery and pushing Black Mirror and When They See Us further down the chart.
Jane the Virgin, which is nearing the end of its fifth and final season, is the most-watched TV series.
We’ll update this page each week with the latest figures and info about your favourite Netflix titles. Check out this week’s lists below.
Netflix UK Top Ten (all content) -27th June -2nd July 2019
- Shaft (NEW)
- Murder Mystery (1)
- Jane The Virgin (4)
- When They See Us (3)
- Black Mirror (2)
- Despicable Me 3 (5)
- Girls Incarcerated (NEW)
- Marvel’s Jessica Jones (7)
- Good Girls (9)
- Designated Survivor (8)
Netflix UK Top Ten TV Series – 20th-26th June 2019
- Jane The Virgin (3)
- When They See Us (2)
- Black Mirror (1)
- Marvel’s Jessica Jones (4)
- Good Girls (6)
- Designated Survivor (5)
- Mr Iglesias (9)
- iZombie (NEW)
- The Boss Baby: Back in Business (NEW)
- What/ If (8)
Netflix UK Top Ten Films – 5th-11th June 2019
- Shaft (NEW)
- Murder Mystery (1)
- Despicable Me 3 (2)
- Spider-Man: Homecoming (4)
- The Happytime Murders (8)
- Beats (3)
- Dumb and Dumber To (NEW)
- Always Be My Maybe (6)
- Creed II (NEW))
- I Am Mother (5)
Netflix UK Top Ten Reality Shows – 5th-11th June 2019
- Girls Incarcerated (2)
- Awake: The Million Dollar Game (1)
- America’s Got Talent (3)
- Instant Hotel (NEW)
- My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman (4)
- The World’s Most Extraordinary Homes (NEW)
- RuPaul’s Drag Race (6)
- You vs Wild (7)
- Jailbirds (5)
- Sugar Rush (8)
Netflix UK Top Ten Non-English Language Shows – 5th-11th June 2019
- Dark (1)
- The Raid: Redemption (NEW)
- Unit 42 (3)
- Black Spot (2)
- How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast) (4)
- Pihu (8)
- Yankee (5)
- The 12th Man (7)
- High Seas (NEW)
- Bolívar (NEW)
Netflix UK Top Ten Documentaries – 5th-11th June 2019
- The Confession Tapes (2)
- Exhibit A (NEW)
- Bob Lazar: Area 51 & Flying Saucers (5)
- Oprah Winfrey Presents: When They See Us Now (1)
- Blue Planet II (3)
- Dope
- Our Planet (4)
- The Chef Show (6)
- World War II in Colour (8)
- Last Breath (7)