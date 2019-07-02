Netflix release dates 2019: all the major upcoming TV shows revealed

Netflix’s biggest TV shows are all set to make a return in 2019.

After a year off, The Crown, Stranger Things and Black Mirror are all expected to return this year, alongside reliable big-hitters like Ozark, GLOW and 13 Reasons Why.

Plus, we’ve got some exciting new shows to look forward to, including the revival of cancelled show Lucifer and hip-hop talent show Rhythm + Flow.

Find out about everything coming to Netflix in 2019 below.

4th July 2019

Stranger Things 3 After an extended break, we’re more than ready for a return to Hawkins, Indiana. Season two wrapped things up in a neat little bow, but the Mind Flayer hovering above the high school in the Upside Down was rather ominous. We reckon there’s more supernatural mischief afoot – let’s hope they give poor Will a rest this time out.

9th July

Derry Girls: season 1 Top notch sitcom about a group of girls navigating teenage life during The Troubles in Northern Ireland in the 1990s

Aziz Ansari: Right Now A new stand-up special directed by Spike Jonze

12th July

Taco Chronicles A Netflix food-umentary series all about the almighty taco

You Me Her: season 4 Emma, Jack and Izzy negotiate suburban life on the road toward parenthood

Bonus Family: season 3 Martin adjusts to life with a new partner and a baby

Extreme Engagement A couple explore eight cultures’ marriage traditions in one year as they prepare to be wed

Blown Away A glassblowing competition show, in which contestants create sculptures for the chance to win $60,000

16th July

Frankenstein’s Monster’s Monster, Frankenstein A mockumentary starring Stranger Things’ David Harbour as he uncovers lost footage from his father’s televised stage play

19th July

Queer Eye: season 4 The fab five return to Kansas City, Missouri for another round of physical and emotional makeovers

La Casa de Papel (Money Heist) The breakout Spanish crime drama returns for a third season

Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee: New 2019 Jerry Seinfeld picks up Seth Rogen, Ricky Gervais, Eddie Murphy and more for his chat show

24th July

Gotham: season 5 Bruce Wayne’s origin story comes full circle in this final run

The Great Hack Documentary exploring how a data company named Cambridge Analytica came to symbolise the dark side of social media after the 2016 US presidential election

25th July

Another Life Astronauts head out on an expedition in search of alien life

26th July

Orange is the New Black season 7 The seventh and final season will, along with Stranger Things, headline a big month for Netflix’s original hits in July.

31st July

The Letdown: season 2 Aussie comedy about a mother of a two-month-old who joins a new-parents support group

August

2nd August

Dear White People Vol. 3 The comedy centred around a group of black students at an Ivy League college in the USA returns for another season

9th August

Glow season 3 The Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling head to Las Vegas for their third outing

30th August

The Dark Crystal: Age of Innocence Mark Hamill, Helena Bonham-Carter and Alicia Vikander are just some of the big screen stars set to voice characters in this animated fantasy epic, which is based on Jim Henson’s cult 1982 film of the same name

September

20th September

Disenchantment Matt Groening’s animated fantasy comedy is back for ten brand new episodes.

Between Two Ferns: The Movie Zach Galafianakis’ internet talk show is getting its own feature film

TBC

Top Boy Netflix has re-booted the Channel 4 contemporary drama starring Ashley Walters. Coming this Autumn

27th September

The Politician Dark comedy and satire from American Crime Story and Feud writer Ryan Murphy. Ben Platt stars as a wealthy student desperate to fulfil his political ambitions.

Fuller House season five (TBC) The final season of the Full House spin-off is set to be released “this Fall”

Green Eggs and Ham The animated series based on the beloved book by Dr Seuss is set to be released this autumn

October

October TBC

Rhythm & Flow (Chance and Cardi) A hip-hop focused musical talent competition, featuring an impressive line-up of rap stars as judges: Chance the Rapper, TI and Cardi B

