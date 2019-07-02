From cinema classics to brilliant modern comedies and dramas, here’s our (regularly updated) pick of the best movies to watch on Amazon Prime Video UK…

Paddington 2

Everybody’s favourite CGI bear is back for more adventures, this time winding up in prison with Brendan Gleeson after a run-in with a failed actor-turned-thief (played wonderfully by Hugh Grant). It is a joy. Watch on Amazon Prime Video

Read our full Paddington 2 review

Erin Brockovich

Julia Roberts stars in this biopic of the titular legal clerk who brings down a California water corporation accused of polluting a town’s water supply. Watch on Amazon Prime Video

Read our full Erin Brockovich review

Macbeth (2015)

Shakespeare gets a gritty, grimy makeover in this epic retelling of the infamous tragedy, starring Michael Fassbender and Marion Cotillard. Watch on Amazon Prime Video

Read our full Macbeth review

Once upon a Time in America

Sergio Leone’s gangster epic chronicles 50 years in the criminal underworld in New York City, with Robert de Niro and James Woods starring as lifelong friends whose partnership unravels into chaos. Watch on Amazon Prime Video

Read our full Once upon a Time in America review

The Big Sick

Real-life husband-and-wife Kumail Nanjiani (who also stars) and Emily V Gordon penned this moving romcom about their relationship, which took a major hit in its nascent stages when Emily came down with a mysterious illness. Watch on Amazon Prime Video

Read our full The Big Sick review

The Hurt Locker (2008)

A war film about an Iraq Explosive Ordnance Disposal team, directed by Kathryn Bigelow, who became the first woman to win the best director Academy Award in 2009. Watch on Amazon Prime Video

Read our full The Hurt Locker review

Inglourious Basterds

Quentin Tarantino reimagines the Second World War – following a French Jew who takes on a new identity as a cinema operator in occupied Paris, and a team of renegade soldiers intent on collecting Nazi scalps. Watch on Amazon Prime Video

Read our full Inglourious Basterds review

A Few Good Men

This courtroom classic from Aaron Sorkin and Rob Reiner is a must-watch. It stars Tom Cruise as a navy lawyer who is forced to defend two men who accidentally killed a private by asphyxiating him with a towel. Watch on Amazon Prime Video

Read our full A Few Good Men review

Room (2015)

Brie Larson and Jacob Tremblay star as a mother and son who have been imprisoned underground by a devious captor for years. Watch on Amazon Prime Video

Read our full Room review

Blue Valentine (2010)

Ryan Gosling and Michelle Williams star in this relationship drama, charting one couple’s troubled marriage. Watch on Amazon Prime Video

Read our full Blue Valentine review

Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy (2011)

A classic spy movie based on John Le Carre’s 19874 novel, starring Gary Oldman, Colin Firth, Tom Hardy, John Hurt, Toby Jones, Mark Strong and Benedict Cumberbatch. Watch on Amazon Prime Video

Read our full Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy review

Four Lions

Fiercely black comedy from Brass Eye creator Chris Morris and a young Riz Ahmed. Watch on Amazon Prime Video

Read our full Four Lions review

Fight Club

Brad Pitt, Edward Norton, an underground group who beat the living daylights out of each other for fun, and supreme direction from David Fincher. It’s probably one of the greatest films of all time, and undoubtedly one of the top five on Amazon Prime. Watch on Amazon Prime Video

Read our full Fight Club review

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off

Matthew Broderick plays the titular truant in this John Hughes classic, which sees him take a spontaneous romp through Chicago. Watch on Amazon Prime Video

Read our full Ferris Bueller’s Day Off review

The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring

The first part of Peter Jackson’s Tolkien epic is available on Amazon. Appropriate, given that the internet giant is betting the farm on a new TV adaptation to rival Game of Thrones. Watch on Amazon Prime Video

Read our full The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring review

Rush (2013)

Ron Howard’s thrilling dramatisation of one of the greatest rivalries in sport, between Formula 1 drivers Niki Lauda (Daniel Brühl) and James Hunt (Chris Hemsworth) in the 1970s. Watch on Amazon Prime Video

Read our full Rush review

There Will Be Blood

Daniel Day Lewis’s finest ever performance? It has stiff competition, but his turn as oil prospector Daniel Plainview in Paul Thomas Anderson’s drama about the California oil boom in the late 19th century is certainly one for the ages. Watch on Amazon Prime Video

Read our full There Will Be Blood review

Detroit

Kathryn Bigelow takes an unflinching look at race relations in the USA in this drama about a bloody race riot in Detroit in 1967. Watch on Amazon Prime Video

Read our full Detroit review

