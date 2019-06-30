When is The Haunting of Hill House season 2 released on Netflix?

If there’s one show out there that can simultaneously break our hearts whilst scaring the bejeezus out of us, it’s Netflix’s The Haunting of Hill House.

Advertisement

It’s definitely not a good idea to binge-watch this show after dark. Essentially a family drama, the series is packed full of hidden ghosts, jump scares, inner demons and plot-twists that will make you scream and cry (it’s called scrying, look it up)… And, with so much hype surrounding the show, it’s no wonder that fans are already clamouring for a second series.

Here’s everything we know about The Haunting of Hill House season two.

Is there going to be a The Haunting of Hill House season two?

Yes! Netflix confirmed on 21st February 2019 that “a new Haunting is coming”.

The new series will once again be created by season one director Mike Flanagan. The new Haunting also has a new name: The Haunting of Bly Manor.

All this means that season one may be the last we see of the Crain family however, after one of the cast members confirmed that season one was “the end” for them.

Asked whether viewers could look forward to a second season, Michael Huisman (Steven Crain) told RadioTimes.com: “Yeah, but what would that season look like? I’d be very curious. Very curious. Very early when we started shooting this first season I remember having a couple of conversations with Mike [Flanagan, director and writer] about that because it feels so contained. It feels so… It’s an end.”

Netflix later confirmed that the next instalment would feature “a new story with all new characters”.

The announcement of the new Haunting coincided with the news that Netflix had signed an exclusive deal with creator Flanagan and producer Trevor Macy.

“Mike Flanagan and Trevor Macy are masterful at creating authentically frightening stories that leave audiences on the edge of their seats, but unable to look away,” said Cindy Holland, Vice President, Original Content at Netflix. “We’re excited to continue our partnership with them on The Haunting series and future projects to come.”

Where is The Haunting of Bly Manor released on Netflix?

The next chapter in the series will arrive in 2020, although there is no more specific release date than that currently. In the meantime you can re-watch season one – and keep an eye out for all those hidden ghosts — over on Netflix here.

What happened in The Haunting of Hill House season one?

The show follows Hugh and Olivia Crain and their five children, and the series flips back and forth in time: alternating from present-day when the Crain children are adults, to back to when the family temporarily lived at Hill House for the summer.

Adult Crain children are still haunted by the brief time they spent at the house, during which time their mother Olivia died under mysterious circumstances. When one of the siblings returns to the house to face their demons, their tragic demise draws the remaining four Crain children back to Hill House.

Things are get even spookier when we begin to realise that the house is really alive — more akin to the shark in Jaws than a standard haunted house. The Red Room (basically an evil version of the Room of Requirement from Harry Potter) functions as the house/monster’s “stomach”. It creates illusions tailored to each of the Crain siblings, luring them in and ultimately devouring them — and as in most horror films and shows, not everyone lives to tell the tale.

Advertisement

In one particularly sinister twist, Nellie (Victoria Pedretti) — the joint-youngest Crain child and probably the most sympathetic character in the show — is revealed to be the Bent-Neck Lady, the terrifying apparition she saw frequently as a child. The house tricks Adult-Nell into putting a noose around her neck (in her mind, it’s her mother’s locket), and she breaks her neck, before falling backwards in time and appearing in various major points in her own past. In other words, she was haunting herself.