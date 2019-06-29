Ozark season 3 on Netflix: when will it air, who’s in the cast and what’s going to happen?

What does the future hold for the Byrde family? That’s the question on every Ozark fan’s mind ahead of the release of season three on Netflix.

Advertisement

Season two saw Marty and Wendy get their hands far dirtier than ever before – and it looks like the downward spiral is set to continue for a few years yet, if director and star Jason Bateman has anything to do with it.

Find out what we know so far about Ozark season three here.

*Warning: major spoilers for season two*

When is Ozark coming back for season three?

Jason Bateman confirmed on Twitter that the show will be coming back for a 10-episode third season, which is expected to debut later in 2019.

“I’m happy for me, but concerned for Marty,” he wrote, “it’s official OZARK 3 is on its way”.

I'm happy for me, but concerned for Marty – it's official OZARK 3 is on its way. pic.twitter.com/xeGXZxfrjB — Jason Bateman (@batemanjason) October 10, 2018

Production is set to get underway in May 2019, which means it might come around a bit later this year (season one debuted in June, while season 2 arrived at the end of August 2018).

What could season three be about?

*Update* Showrunner Chris Mundy has said that the show will pick up with Marty and Wendy Byrde struggling with their power dynamic and “dealing with outside force”. He also confirmed that Wendy’s brother “Wh’ve we’ve hinted at the first couple years as having some sort of mental illness in the past”, will be added to the cast, and is set to cause a stir.

“[He’s] going to be a very destabilising factor,” he said.

Marty Byrde and his family got further entangled in criminal enterprise in season two, meaning that there’s plenty of story left to explore in future seasons.

The finale saw the opening of Marty’s giant casino boat, which he will use to launder hundreds of millions of dollars for the Mexican drug cartel. This will likely be the primary focus of season three, as the Byrdes gets their biggest operation yet up and running.

There are also plenty of loose ends that need tying up, as a LOT of blood was shed across the course of season two.

Cade Langmore was shot down by a mysterious gunman, and there are plenty of people who wanted him dead that could have ordered the killing, including his daughter Ruth, his nephew Wyatt and Marty. Cade had also just murdered officer Roy Petty, meaning that the Feds will likely have even greater cause to get to the bottom of what’s going down in the Ozarks.

Plus, Marty murdered Pastor Mason Young – a crime which, unlike everything that has come before it, he will be unable to distance himself from – in order to save Wendy. They incinerated his body, but it’s likely that won’t be the last we hear of it. The Byrdes arranged for Darlene Snell (who had recently killed her husband Jacob) to adopt his baby, leaving him in incredibly dangerous hands.

But the major surprise of season three was seeing Wendy relish her involvement in Marty’s money laundering, and ultimately usurping him by creating a direct communications link with the cartel via lawyer Helen Pierce (Janet McTeer), and refusing to flee to Australia as he had planned. It is likely that we’ll see this power play between the two mixed-up parents developing in season three.

Oh, and there’s the small matter of Marty’s burgeoning affair with Rachel…

How can I watch Ozark?

Season 3 of Ozark will be available on Netflix once it has been released. Ozark seasons 1 and 2 are available to watch on Netflix now.

What else do I need to know about Ozark?

Mundy has said that, all going to plan, the show will run for five seasons.

“We’ve always talked about it as five seasons,” he said at a recent panel discussion ahead of season three. “It could be four, it could be seven … but that always seemed like a good number to us.”

He doesn’t have a set idea for how the series will end, and he’s just hoping that Netflix will let them stay around long enough to give the story the “emotional ending” it demands. “There’s people that are in bigger chairs than mine who make those decisions.”

And while season three’s release date is still to be confirmed, Netflix has revealed that star Laura Linney is set to lead another project.

Linney will star in new limited series Tales of the City, inspired by the books of Armistead Maupin. The series will be available to watch on Netflix from 7th June 2019.

Advertisement

Watch the trailer below.