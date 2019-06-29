Jessica Jones season 3 on Netflix – When’s it released? Who’s in the cast? What’s going to happen?

Marvel showrunner Melissa Rosenberg is bringing back Jessica Jones for a third – and final – season.

The Marvel series starring Krysten Ritter is returning to Netflix later on Friday 14th June, but the streaming service has confirmed that season three will be the show’s last.

Find out everything you need to know about the series below.

When is Marvel’s Jessica Jones season three released on Netflix?

Netflix has revealed, via the See What’s Next Twitter account, that the third season will be released on 14th June 2019.

The streamer also took the opportunity to release some images, and a bit more info.

“Jessica and Trish team up to take down a highly intelligent psychopath,” the synopsis reads, “but a devastating loss reveals their conflicting ideas of heroism and sets them on a collision course that will forever change them both.” We’re intrigued.

Check out the photos below.

In the third and final season of #JessicaJones (June 14!), Jessica & Trish team up to take down a highly intelligent psychopath, but a devastating loss reveals their conflicting ideas of heroism and sets them on a collision course that will forever change them both. — NEW PHOTOS: pic.twitter.com/Bw8KigANJz — See What's Next (@seewhatsnext) May 28, 2019

Is there a trailer for Jessica Jones season three?

There is indeed, showing Jessica and adoptive sister Trish being stalked by a new and dangerous villain determined to take them down.

What happened at the end of Jessica Jones season two?

Season two marked the celebration of female empowerment, debuting on International Women’s Day in 2018. The series has been noted for its encouragement of diversity in the use of a predominantly female cast and crew. Indeed, the third season could well feature a new female lead in the form of Jones’ sister Trish Walker, potentially making her debut as the infamous ‘Hellcat’.

Season two ended with the growing tensions between Jones and her sister Trish Walker, who murdered Jones’ mother in the season finale (a crime which Jones took the fall for).

Has Jessica Jones been cancelled?

Sadly, yes. In February 2019, Jessica Jones and Daredevil became the final two Marvel Netflix series to be cancelled.

“The final season of Jessica Jones is coming later this year and I am proud of how we complete JJ’s journey,” star Ritter said on Instagram. “I can’t wait for you all to see it.”

Who is in the cast of Jessica Jones season three?

Set to return alongside star Krysten Ritter aka Jessica Jones are Rachael Taylor (Trish), neighbour Malcolm Ducasse (Eka Darville), and attorney Jeri Hogarth (Carrie-Anne Moss).

Newcomers to the series include Jeremy Bobb as Gregory Salinger/Foolkiller, a dangerous psychopath trying to take Jessica and Trish down, as well as Benjamin Walker as Erik Gelden, a man with the ability to sense evil.

Ritter has also directed one of the show’s final episodes.

Netflix shared a behind-the-scenes glimpse of the Jessica Jones star sitting in the director’s chair for the first time – check it out below.

#JessicaJones fans: go behind-the-scenes of Season 3 as @Krystenritter directs one of the show's final episodes pic.twitter.com/kweHGAjkn7 — See What's Next (@seewhatsnext) June 4, 2019

Will David Tennant’s Kilgrave be in Jessica Jones season three?

His surprise reappearance in season two delivered one of the biggest shocks in Jessica Jones season two, and it seems it isn’t out of the question that David Tennant’s character Kilgrave could make one last appearance in season three.

Replying to a fan bemoaning the show’s cancellation and the loss of the iconic character, showrunner Melissa Rosenberg said on Twitter, “Not quite yet!”.

Does that suggest he could yet make an appearance in the new episodes?