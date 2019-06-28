Meet the cast of Central Park Five Netflix drama When They See Us

Ava DuVernay’s true crime drama, When They See Us, hits Netflix in May 2019.

The four-part series tells the story of the Central Park Five – Antron McCray, Kevin Richardson, Yusef Salaam, Korey Wise and Raymond Santana – a group of black and Hispanic teens who were wrongfully imprisoned for the assault and rape of a 28-year-old jogger in New York on 19th April 1989.

The story spans 25 years, from the night of the incident, through to September 2014, when they were awarded a settlement of $41m by a federal judge.

Each of the boys – apart from Korey Wise – are played by two separate actors, who portray them in their teens and later in their 20s and 30s.

Find out everything you need to know about the cast of When They See Us, below.

The Central Park Five

Raymond Santana is played by Marquis Rodriguez and Freddy Miyares

At 14 years old, Raymond Santana was one of the youngest of the Central Park Five when he was arrested for the rape and assault of 28-year-old jogger Trisha Meili in 1989 and wrongfully convicted. He spent five years in prison. In 2002, he and the other boys (now men) were exonerated.

Where have I seen Marquis Rodriguez and Freddy Miyares before? The former played Darryl in Netflix’s Iron Fist and Luke Cage, while the latter appeared as Jari in Elementary.

Kevin Richardson is played by Asante Blackk and Justin Cunningham

Kevin Richardson was an aspiring trumpet player before his arrest, aged 14, on 19th April 1989. He served five years.

Where have I seen Asante Blackk and Justin Cunningham before? It is the former’s first major acting role. The latter appeared as Dr Kenneth Warner in Succession season one.

Antron McCray is played by Caleel Harris and Jovan Adepo

Antron McCray was incarcerated for six years after he was found guilty of rape and assault in the Central Park Jogger Case.

Where have I seen Caleel Harris and Jovan Adepo before? Harris played Sam in Goosebumps 2 and Henry Deaver in Castle Rock. Adepo played Cory in Denzel Washington’s Fences, and Michael Murphy in The Leftovers.

Yusef Salaam is played by Ethan Herisse and Chris Chalk

Yusef Salaam was 15 years old when he was arrested alongside McCray and co. He spent nearly seven years in prison.

Where have I seen Ethan Herisse and Chris Chalk before? Harisse has had minor roles on Key & Peele and The Mindy Project. Chalk starred in Detroit, 12 Years a Slave and Gotham.

Korey Wise is played by Jharrel Jerome

Korey Wise, the eldest of the five teens at 16, was tried as an adult, and sentenced to 5-15 years in prison for assault, sexual abuse, and riot. He served 12 years for crimes he did not commit.

Where have I seen Jharrel Jerome before? The actor starred in Moonlight and Mr Mercedes.

The Families

Raymond Santana Sr is played by John Leguizamo

Who is Raymond Santana Sr? Raymond Santana’s father.

Where have I seen John Leguizamo before? He starred in ER, Chef, Romeo + Juliet, Ride Along and John Wick: Chapter 2.

Sharon Salaam is played by Aunjanue Ellis

Who is Sharon Salaam? Yusef Salaam’s mother.

Where have I seen Aunjanue Ellis before? She has featured in Ray, The Help, Men of Honour, Designated Survivor and The Mentalist.

Angie Richardson is played by Kylie Bunbury

Who is Angie Richardson? Kevin Richardson’s sister.

Where have I seen Kylie Bunbury before? She played Michelle in Game Night and Roxanne in The Sitter alongside Jonah Hill.

Linda McCray is played by Marsha Stephanie Blake

Who is Linda McCray? Antron McCray’s mother.

Where have I seen Marsha Stephanie Blake before? She starred in Netflix’s Orange is the New Black, as well as original film See You Yesterday.

Bobby McCray is played by Michael Kenneth Williams

Who is Bobby McCray? Antron McCray’s father.

Where have I seen Michael Kenneth Williams before? He played Omar Little on The Wire, Chalky White in Boardwalk Empire and Freddy Knight in The Night Of.

The Lawyers

Mickey Joseph is played by Joshua Jackson

Who is Mickey Joseph? Antron McCray’s defence lawyer.

Where have I seen Joshua Jackson before? He played Pacey Witter in Dawson’s Creek, Cole Witter in The Affair and Peter Bishop in The Fringe.

Linda Fairstein is played by Felicity Huffman

Who is Linda Fairstein? The head of the sex crimes unit at the office of Manhattan’s District Attorney, who oversaw the prosecution of the Central Park Five.

Where have I seen Felicity Huffman before? She played Lynette Scavo in Desperate Housewives, Julia Wilcox in Frasier and Dana Whitaker in Sports Night.

Elizabeth Lederer is played by Vera Farmiga

Who is Elizabeth Lederer? The main prosecutor in the case, Elizabeth Lederer was an assistant district attorney.

Where have I seen Vera Farmiga before? She has had starring roles in The Departed, Up in the Air, Bates Motel, The Nun and Special Correspondents.

Nancy Ryan is played by Famke Janssen

Who is Nancy Ryan? Nancy Ryan was a prosecutor and a senior figure in the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office.

Where have I seen Famke Janssen before? She played Jean Grey in the X-Men film series in the 2000s, and Ava Moore in Nip/Tuck. She also appeared in GoldenEye, House on Haunted Hill and Taken 1, 2 and 3.

When They See Us is released on Netflix on Friday 31st May 2019