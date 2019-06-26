The first trailer for Orange is the New Black season 7 is here – and it’s surprisingly hopeful

The first trailer for the final season of Orange is the New Black has been released – and it looks like it’s going to be an emotional ride.

Advertisement

Season 7 will follow on directly from last year’s harrowing finale, which saw Taystee (Danielle Brooks) unjustly convicted for murdering Piscatella during the riot Piper (Taylor Schilling) granted an early release.

The clip sees the latter attempt to re-assimilate back into her life as a New York yuppie following a prolonged stint in the big house, while the former gets on with life inside. In stark contrast to last year, there’s quite a lot of positivity – laughter, dancing and a few inspirational messages.

“Don’t focus on what you can’t fix,” Caputo tells Cindy, who is presumably upset about Taystee’s conviction, “focus on what you can”. Could there be a campaign in the works to get Taystee’s verdict overturned? Check out the clip below.

The trailer comes with the official synopsis for the 13-episode run.

“In its final season, the ladies of Litchfield come to terms with the fact that prison has changed them forever,” it reads. “Piper struggles with life on the outside, while life in Max, as corrupt and unjust as ever, goes on without her. Taystee’s friendship with Cindy still hangs in the balance as her life sentence looms, Gloria and her kitchen staff are confronted by the harsh realities of Polycon’s newest profit stream, while others chase drugs or dreams and grapple with the reality of their place in this world.”

The trailer comes with a new poster for the series, which exhibits art that has been drawn by ten fans from around the world – the UK, Armenia, Brazil, Italy and the USA – who were hand selected via social media to have their work displayed across billboards and on buses in support of the new season. Take a look at the fruits of their labour below.

Advertisement

Orange is the New Black season 7 is released on Friday 26th July 2019