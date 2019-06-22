Amazon Prime Video unveils full Premier League Boxing Day and December midweek fixtures
The deal marks Amazon's first foray into live Premier League football - as well as the first time every Boxing Day and December midweek match has been available to UK viewers
Amazon Prime Video has unveiled the fixtures for its landmark first foray into live Premier League football, which will see it exclusively showing every match from the prestigious Boxing Day fixtures, as well as the early December midweek ties.
The deal will mark the first time both rounds of all twenty December fixtures, featuring every Premier League team, have been broadcast live in the UK.
Highlights on 3rd and 4th December include the first Merseyside Derby of the season, as Everton travel to Anfield to take on European Champions Liverpool, and Manchester United at home to Champions League runners-up Tottenham Hotspur.
Boxing Day, meanwhile, sees all the top flight clubs in action again, including Arsenal travelling to Bournemouth, Chelsea welcoming Southampton, Leicester City hosting Liverpool, Manchester United taking on Newcastle, Tottenham playing host to Brighton and Man City’s clash with Wolves.
How to watch and live stream Amazon’s December 2019 Premier League fixtures
UK Amazon Prime Video members can of course watch all of their December fixtures at no extra charge – but so can new users.
Just sign up for a free 30-day trial at the start of December and you’ll have access to all the early midweek games and the Boxing Day matches. You’ll also get the other benefits of Amazon Prime, including free one-day delivery on thousands of items.
Once the trial period concludes, the service will cost £7.99 per month or £79 for the year.
As well as their Premier League coverage, Amazon hold the exclusive broadcast rights to the US Open until 2023.
Customers can watch via the Prime Video app – available on Fire TV, BT TV and Talk Talk TV, on mobile devices, Fire TV Stick, online and more. For a list of all compatible devices visit www.amazon.co.uk/watchlivesport
Amazon Prime Video Premier League December 2019 fixtures in full
Tuesday 3rd December
Arsenal v Brighton, 7:45pm – live on Amazon Prime
Burnley v Manchester City, 7:45pm – live on Amazon Prime
Leicester v Watford, 7:45pm – live on Amazon Prime
Sheffield United v Newcastle, 7:45pm – live on Amazon Prime
Wolves v West Ham, 7:45pm – live on Amazon Prime
Manchester United v Tottenham, 8:00pm – live on Amazon Prime
Wednesday 4th December
Chelsea v Aston Villa 7:45pm – live on Amazon Prime
Southampton v Norwich, 7:45pm – live on Amazon Prime
Liverpool v Everton, 8:00pm – live on Amazon Prime
Crystal Palace v Bournemouth, 8:00pm – live on Amazon Prime
Thursday 26th December
Bournemouth v Arsenal – live on Amazon Prime
Aston Villa v Norwich – live on Amazon Prime
Chelsea v Southampton – live on Amazon Prime
Crystal Palace v West Ham – live on Amazon Prime
Everton v Burnley – live on Amazon Prime
Leicester v Liverpool – live on Amazon Prime
Manchester United v Newcastle – live on Amazon Prime
Sheffield United v Watford – live on Amazon Prime
Tottenham v Brighton – live on Amazon Prime
Wolves v Manchester City – live on Amazon Prime