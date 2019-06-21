Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. On Demand
  4. Netflix crashed and people couldn’t handle it

Netflix crashed and people couldn’t handle it

What are you meant to do when Netflix goes down?

netflix down image

A Netflix crash sparked worldwide panic as the international streaming giant temporarily went offline – and the internet was thrown into chaos.

Advertisement

Affected Netflix subscribers were suddenly left with nothing to do and a great big void in their evening plans as they stared blankly at the screens. The website Down Detector reported a spike in Netflix problems, while users flocked to Twitter to complain.

What was happening?? They wondered. What now? How could Netflix have forsaken its biggest fans?

It was a lot to deal with.

Some felt personally attacked…

Advertisement

But Netflix seems to be back up and running – so it’s time to chill.

Tags

You might like

Screen Shot 2019-06-14 at 13.47.04

Find your favourite The best TV series to watch on Netflix right now

Martin Freeman, Olivia Colman, Holliday Grainger, RuPaul

The best TV shows airing in 2019

Biggest movie releases 2019, YouTube

The biggest movie releases of 2019

Panda-head

Google ‘giant panda’ on your phone – and a really cool thing happens