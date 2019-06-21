Netflix crashed and people couldn’t handle it

A Netflix crash sparked worldwide panic as the international streaming giant temporarily went offline – and the internet was thrown into chaos.

Advertisement

Affected Netflix subscribers were suddenly left with nothing to do and a great big void in their evening plans as they stared blankly at the screens. The website Down Detector reported a spike in Netflix problems, while users flocked to Twitter to complain.

What was happening?? They wondered. What now? How could Netflix have forsaken its biggest fans?

It was a lot to deal with.

Is it just me or DID NETFLIX GO DOWN I CANT @netflix 😭😭 #netflix pic.twitter.com/PVnVSrsLxP — The Ameenha Lee (@AmeenhaLee) June 20, 2019

When your in the middle of Murder Mystery and Netflix crashed pic.twitter.com/AgMpRCF7hy — Morgan (@Morgan_brooke_1) June 21, 2019

Some felt personally attacked…

What are you saying, Netflix? That I should sleep? Huh? Huh??? pic.twitter.com/WsgZ60ORmz — Fien Leysen (@Twinklybird) June 20, 2019

WHY IS NETFLIX DOWN? WHAT AM I SUPPOSED TO DO? GO OUT? SEE PEOPLE? — dina (@calmeddownlover) June 20, 2019

Okay so Netflix is down🤷🏻‍♀️ what am I suppose to do in this world now??? Go out talk to people ??? 🤦🏻‍♀️ We gotta talk about this @Netflix #netflixdown pic.twitter.com/TidHZXtBHP — simran grewal (@simran_grewal4) June 21, 2019

Advertisement

But Netflix seems to be back up and running – so it’s time to chill.