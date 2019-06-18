If you’re yearning for your next fantasy fix following the conclusion of Game of Thrones, Amazon might have just the thing for you.

Carnival Row, a new drama set in a fantastical Victorian city, will arrive this summer, with Suicide Squad’s Cara Delevingne starring as a “faery” who flees her homeland after an invasion turns the place into a war-zone and strikes up a romance with a human detective, played by Lord of the Rings alum Orlando Bloom.

Find out everything you need to know about the new series below.

When is Carnival Row released on Amazon Prime Video?

The series will launch on Friday 30th August 2019.

Is there a trailer for Carnival Row?

Sort of – Amazon released a short teaser clip when the release date was announced, which sees Delevingne and Bloom back-to-back.

“There is a rift in this city,” Delevingne says,” while Bloom adds: “time is running out.” It’s quite cryptic, but it seems like something is about to kick off…

Who is in the cast of Carnival Row?

Bloom and Delevingne lead the series as human detective Rycroft Philostrate and refugee faerie Vignette Stonemoss.

David Gyasi (Interstellar) also stars as Agreus, a wealthy faun who moves into an affluent human neighborhood in defiance of the social order, while Karla Crome (Misfits) plays Tourmaline, a faerie poet driven from her homeland. Jared Harris (Mad Men, Chernobyl) will feature in a recurring role as Absalom Breakspear.

Indira Varma (Game of Thrones) and Tamzin Merchant (The Tudors) are also set to appear as Piety Breakspear and Imogen Spurnrose, respectively.

What is Carnival Row about?

According to Amazon, Carnival Row is “a series set in a Victorian fantasy world filled with mythological immigrant creatures whose exotic homelands were invaded by the empires of man. This growing population struggles to coexist with humans — forbidden to live, love, or fly with freedom.

“But even in darkness, hope lives, as a human detective, Rycroft Philostrate (Bloom), and a refugee faerie named Vignette Stonemoss (Delevingne) rekindle a dangerous affair despite an increasingly intolerant society.

“Vignette harbours a secret that endangers Philo’s world during his most important case yet: a string of gruesome murders threatening the uneasy peace of the Row.”