Netflix June 2019 new releases: the best movies and TV shows coming this month
Black Mirror, Designated Survivor and Marvel's Jessica Jones all return this month
It’s another big month for Netflix, with a slew of new and returning shows, and a whole load of great films arriving.
Elsewhere, Laura Linney and Ellen Page star in an updated Tales of the City series, The Lion King director Jon Favreau heads on a culinary adventure in a new documentary, and Samuel L Jackson reprises his role as John Shaft in a second generation sequel to the classic cop flick.
On top of this, Spider-Man: Homecoming, Snatch, Ron Howard’s Rush and Netflix Original I Am Mother arrive.
Here’s everything coming to Netflix UK in June 2019.
Saturday 1st June
Transformers: The Last Knight The fifth instalment of the Transformers series, starring Mark Wahlberg and Anthony Hopkins
What a Girl Wants Classic teen movie starring Amanda Bynes and Colin Firth
Bad Teacher Cameron Diaz returns to work as a teacher to earn enough money for breast implants
Horrible Bosses Three unhappy office workers hatch a plan to knock off their superiors
Little Fockers The third part in a comedy trilogy starring Ben Stiller and Robert De Niro
Snatch Guy Ritchie’s gangster classic
Tuesday 4th June
Miranda Sings Live… You’re Welcome YouTube comedy sensation Colleen Ballinger brings her alter-ego to life in a live show
Wednesday 5th June
Black Mirror: season 5 The dystopian anthology is back with three new “stories” featuring Andrew Scott, Miley Cyrus, Anthony Mackie and more
Happy!: season 2 Newly Sober, Nick tries to become a solid family man
Thursday 6th June
Despicable Me 3 Gru’s long-lost brother wants to team up with him for one last heist
Friday 7th June
Tales of the City Laura Linney returns as Mary Ann Singleton and reunites with the LGBTQ characters of 28 Barbary Lane
Designated Survivor: season 3 Back from the dead after its cancellation by Fox in the US, the third outing for the political drama sees the accidental US President (Kiefer Sutherland) mount his re-election campaign
The Chef Show Iron Man director Jon Favreau reunites with chef Roy Choi for a new adventure through the culinary world, with guest appearances from Spider-Man himself Tom Holland
The Black Godfather A look at the life of Clarence Avant, one of the most influential people in music and politics over the last 60 years
I Am Mother Hilary Swank and Rose Byrne lead a sci-fi flick about a teenage girl raised by a robot to repopulate the earth after humanity’s near-total extinction
Monday 10th June
Black Earth Rising Micaela Coel stars as a Rwandan Genocide survivor who discovers that her adoptive mother, a human rights lawyer, is embroiled in a major case that will shake their lives. The series previously aired on the BBC
Rush Ron Howard’s drama about the rivalry between Formula 1 racers Niki Lauda and James Hunt
Blue Planet II David Attenborough’s agenda-setting series about the 70% of the earth few of us ever get to see
Wednesday 12th June
Rolling Thunder Revue: A Bob Dylan Story by Martin Scorsese The director looks back at Dylan’s legendary 1975 tour
Friday 14th June
Marvel’s Jessica Jones: season 3 Jessica and Trish have to team up once again to take down a psychopathic new foe
Murder Mystery Another Netflix Adam Sandler vehicle, this time featuring Jennifer Aniston and a whodunit
Awake: The Million Dollar Game Comedy game show which sees sleep-deprived contestants stumble through challenges for a chance to win a massive cash prize
Trinkets Three high school misfits meet at a Shoplifter’s Anonymous meeting and form an unlikely friendship
Life Overtakes Me Documentary focusing on refugee children in Sweden who have been overcome with a coma-like illness called Resignation Syndrome
Tuesday 18th June
The Terminator He did say he’d be back… Arnold Schwarzenegger is a robot, you know the rest
Adam Devine: Best Time of Our Lives The comedian’s first Netflix special was filmed in his hometown of Omaha, Nebraska
Wednesday 19th June
Beats A teenage hip-hop prodigy and a high school security guard (Anthony Anderson) form an unlikely friendship
The Edge of Democracy Filmmaker Petra Costa examines the complex political situation in Brazil
Thursday 20th June
The Beguiled An injured Civil War soldier (Colin Farrell) is brought into an all-female household to recover from his wounds, and causes quite a bit of trouble…
Friday 21st June
Dark: season 2 Were you confused last time round? You ain’t seen nothing yet, as this fiendish German time travelling sci-fi returns
Girls Incarcerated: season 2 A teenage Orange is the New Black, centred around a juvenile detention centre
Mr Iglesias Stand-up comedian Gabriel Iglesias stars as a high school history teacher who tries to help gifted misfits
Bolívar Dramatisation of the life of the Venezuelan leader who helped several countries gain independence from Spain
Thursday 27th June
Answer for Heaven A fallen angel teams up with a reporter to investigate crimes
Friday 28th June
Shaft A mere two weeks after its big-screen release, Samuel L Jackson returns as the titular detective with the best theme song of all time in this long-awaited sequel, though he’ll be playing second fiddle to his son John Shaft Jr (Jessie Usher) this time around
Exhibit A True crime series examining how innocent people have been convicted with dubious forensic tools
Dope: Season 3 The international drug war drama continues
Sunday 30th June
Glee: The Complete Series The beloved comedy about a high school’s musical society is here
Mission Impossible: Ghost Protocol Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise) goes rogue to clear the IMF’s name after they are accused of bombing the Kremlin