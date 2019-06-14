The best TV shows to watch on NOW TV

Sky’s on demand streaming service NOW TV is more than just the home to the biggest show of the past ten years, Game of Thrones. It’s our port of call for everything that HBO – the original prestige TV network in the USA – puts out into the world. Big Little Lies, Curb Your Enthusiasm, Westworld – it all comes through here first.

On top of this, there’s an impressive back catalogue of classic shows, like The Sopranos, Sex and the City and Dexter.

Plus, Sky is on a roll of late, with recent big-hitters Chernobyl and Patrick Melrose having wowed audiences and critics alike.

Check out the pick of NOW TV’s bunch below.

Big Little Lies



If the slate of Golden Globes and Emmy awards bagged by this irresistible drama doesn’t convince you, the all-star cast will. Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, Shailene Woodley and Laura Dern are all on top form as high-society mothers embroiled in an innovatively told murder-mystery.

In season 2, which arrives in June, Meryl Streep joins the cast as a grieving mother who is hell-bent on uncovering the truth. Watch on NOW TV

Season 2 drops weekly from Monday 10th June 2019

Chernobyl

A harrowing, vital re-telling of the 1986 disaster that saw a Ukrainian city destroyed by an incident at a nuclear power plant. Jared Harris, Stellan Skarsgard, Emily Watson and Jessie Buckley star. Watch on NOW TV

Succession

Peep Show writer Jesse Armstrong is behind this sublime hour-long comedy about the head of a billion-dollar media conglomerate (Brian Cox’s Logan Roy) and his hapless children, who are vying to usurp his position. The series really kicks into gear around episode 4, and continues towards a surprisingly dark and affecting conclusion. Catch up before the second season arrives on August… Watch on NOW TV

Barry

Bill Hader of Saturday Night Live fame leads this seriously dark comedy about a remorseful hitman who tries to escape the life of crime and become an actor. It’s hilarious and disturbing at turns, with a fine supporting cast that includes Henry “The Fonz” Winkler as Barry’s acting teacher, and brilliant newcomer Anthony Carrigan as a delightful Chechen gangster. Watch on NOW TV

Sharp Objects

Amy Adams stars as a troubled journalist who is sent back to her tiny home town of Wind Gap, Missouri to report on the murder of two young girls – forcing her to face up to her past, and her callous mother Adora (Patricia Clarkson). Watch on NOW TV

Game of Thrones

All 8 seasons of the fantasy series – derived from George RR Martin’s novels – are now available. Relive the Long Night, the Red Wedding, The Battle of the Bastards and, if you’re that way inclined, The Bells, before the prequel arrives next year. Watch on NOW TV

The Sopranos

The greatest show of all-time is back on NOW TV. Get back in touch with animal-loving sociopath Tony Soprano and his mobster pals here.

Most Expensivest

The best part of this hilarious series, which sees rapper 2 Chainz touring the United States and trying out the most expensive products and services in the world, is how shockingly frugal the host is. For a man who earns a living by buffing up his baller lifestyle over a beat, he often scoffs at the absurd price of gold-flaked doughnuts or THC-infused mac & cheese just as we would. Watch on NOW TV

Patrick Melrose

Benedict Cumberbatch gives one of his best performances in one of 2018’s strongest dramas. He’s the protagonist from Edward St Aubyn’s novels, brought to life in an adaptation that, with a cool mix of tragedy and black hilarity, gives us a woundingly sharp picture of a damaged man doomed to do more damage to those around him. Watch on NOW TV

Veep

Seinfeld star Julia Louis-Dreyfus is excelent as Selina Meyer – an out-of-her-depth Vice President negotiating the spineless world of White House politics in this loose remake of The Thick of It from writer Armando Ianucci. It draws on the political calamity and sweary wordplay of its parent show, but it has forged a charm of its own. Watch on NOW TV

Twin Peaks: The Return

In 2017, David Lynch brought his surrealist drama back from the dead after a sixteen year hiatus, and its just as brilliant and bonkers as we could have hoped. Watch on NOW TV

Save Me

There’s more to this thriller than meets the eye. Writer/star Lennie James plays the estranged father of a teenage girl who, out of the blue, is accused of her abduction. That proves to be a way into an ensemble piece that includes the impeccable Suranne Jones as the girl’s mum. Watch on NOW TV

Scandal

The magnificent Kerry Washington headlines this soapy, political drama from US television powerhouse Shonda Rhimes (who has recently signed a big-money, multi-year deal with Netflix). It centres around Olivia Pope (Washington) a former White House press aide who starts up her own crisis management PR firm. Watch on NOW TV

Legion

This loose X-Men spin-off revolves around David (Dan Stevens), a man (read: mutant) whose struggle with powerful psychic abilities has been misdiagnosed throughout his life as a form of schizophrenia – and it’s rife with hallucinations, metaphors, visits to the astral plane and characters that take multiple forms. It’s bonkers – in the very best way possible. Watch on NOW TV

Tin Star

Sky Atlantic felt so confident about this dark drama series that they renewed it for a second season before the first episode had premiered. Tim Roth stars as conflicted police officer Jim Worth in an oil-dominated small town on the border of the Canadian Rockies. Watch on NOW TV

Billions

A viciously fun, sleek, witty story of attack and defence between the preposterously powerful US Attorney Chuck Rhoades (Paul Giamatti) and his nemesis, hedge-fund billionaire Bobby Axelrod (Damian Lewis). Glossy and soapy, it encapsulates everything we love to hate about the super-wealthy. Seasons 1-4 are available. Watch on NOW TV

Dexter

Forensic technician Dexter Morgan (Micahel C Hall) leads a rather disturbing double life as a serial killer who hunts down criminals that have slipped through the cracks of the justice system. Watch on NOW TV

Twin Peaks

Long before the money moved from film to TV, Blue Velvet director David Lynch had dipped his toe in the water with this mystery series that would go on to become one of the biggest cult hits of the 1990s. Watch on NOW TV

Nurse Jackie

The Sopranos’ star Edie Falco returns to her anti-hero roots as a drug-addicted ER nurse. Watch on NOW TV

Sex and the City

The seminal sitcom about a group of thirty-something singletons navigating their love lives in New York City. Starring Sarah Jessica-Parker and Kim Cattrall. Watch on NOW TV

The Tunnel

Clémence Poésie stars in this Anglo-French cop remake of Scandi hit The Bridge set in Calais and Folkestone. Watch on NOW TV

The Young Pope

Jude Law stars as newly-elected, tyrannical pontiff Lenny Belardo in this visually stunning series from arthouse film director Paolo Sorrentino. Watch on NOW TV