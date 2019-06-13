Meet the cast of Jessica Jones season 3

Marvel’s Jessica Jones returns to Netflix on Friday 14th June 2019.

Stars Krysten Ritter, Rachael Taylor, Eka Darville and Carrie-Anne Moss all return for season three, along with new additions including Jeremy Bobb and Benjamin Walker.

Then, of course, there is the small mystery of David Tennant’s possible return as villain Kilgrave…

Here’s everything you need to know about the cast and characters in Jessica Jones season three below.

Jessica Jones – Krysten Ritter

As season three opens, New York private investigator Jessica Jones is trying to put her life back together after the events of season two, while also grappling with her feelings about the death of her mother and betrayal by her best friend, Trish.

Krysten Ritter has become of Netflix’s leading stars after appearing in Jessica Jones and Marvel spin-off The Defenders. Before landing the role, she starred in US sitcom Don’t Trust the B—- in Apartment 23 and was a season two regular in Breaking Bad. She also guest-starred in Gilmore Girls between 2006 and 2007 as Rory’s friend Lucy.

Trish Walker – Rachael Taylor

Jessica’s best friend, radio host Patricia ‘Trish’ Walker, is adjusting to a new life of super-powered action after undergoing a risky procedure in season two. Gifted enhanced strength and reflexes, she can finally match Jessica in the field, even if their relationship is now strained.

Australian actress Rachael Taylor launched her Hollywood career with a role in Transformers, before going on to star in horror movie Shutter. She also appeared in Grey’s Anatomy before landing her role in Jessica Jones.

Jeri Hogarth – Carrie-Anne Moss

Lawyer Jeri Hogarth was taken in by con artists in season two, and has begun a new working relationship with Jessica’s former sidekick Malcolm (see below).

Carrie-Anne Moss is one of the most recognisable stars in Jessica Jones, having starred in sci-fi film franchise The Matrix and other projects including Memento, Pompeii, Chocolat and Humans.

Her character In Jessica Jones has also regularly appeared in fellow Marvel Netflix series Daredevil, Iron Fist and The Defenders.

Malcolm Ducasse – Eka Darville

Malcolm was Jessica’s drug-addicted neighbour in season one, but it transpired that his addiction had been fed and encouraged by Kilgrave. By season three he’s an investigator in his own right, working for Jeri after cutting ties with Jessica.

Aussie actor Eka Darville appeared in rebooted Power Rangers series RPM, and has also featured in Vampire Diaries spin-off The Originals.

Rebecca De Mornay – Dorothy Walker

Trish’s pushy stage mother, Dorothy also has a combative relationship with Jessica.

80s movie star De Mornay is best known for her roles in films like Risky Business, Runaway Train, The Hand that Rocks the Cradle and the TV adaptation of the Shining. She has played Dorothy Walker since Jessica Jones’ first season.

Jeremy Bobb – Gregory Salinger

A dangerous psychopath, Salinger is determined to bring down both Jessica and Patsy, no matter the cost – based on the comic-book villain “Fool-killer”

Bobb may be best known for his role in fellow Netflix series Russian Doll, though he’s also appeared in TV dramas including Hostages, House of Cards, Gotham, Mr Robot, Manhunt: Unabomber and Godless.

Benjamin Walker – Erik Gelden

A new ally of Jessica, based on the Marvel comics character Mind-Wave, who possesses the ability to sense evil.

Walker is best known for playing the title role in Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter, and has also appeared in projects including In the Heart of the Sea, The Choice, Traitors and Flags of Our Fathers.

Kilgrave – David Tennant

How much will season three feel the influence of Kilgrave? Season one ended in the villain’s death, and he popped up as a hallucination in season two – but is Jessica really free of him?

Former Doctor Who and Broadchurch star David Tennant has recently starred in BBC and Amazon series Good Omens, co-created by Neil Gaiman. “I think it’s quite unlike anything I’ve ever been in before and possibly anything many people have seen before,” he said.