Amazon Prime Video unveils full Premier League Boxing Day and December midweek fixtures

Amazon Prime Video has unveiled the fixtures for its landmark first foray into live Premier League football, which will see it exclusively showing every match from the prestigious Boxing Day and December 27th fixtures, as well as the early December midweek ties.

Advertisement

The deal will mark the first time both rounds of all twenty December fixtures, featuring every Premier League team, have been broadcast live in the UK.

Highlights on 3rd-5th December include the first Merseyside Derby of the season, as Everton travel to Anfield to take on European Champions Liverpool, and Manchester United at home to Champions League runners-up Tottenham Hotspur.

The Boxing Day/27th December match week, meanwhile, sees all the top flight clubs in action again, including Arsenal travelling to Bournemouth, Chelsea welcoming Southampton, Leicester City hosting Liverpool, Manchester United taking on Newcastle, Tottenham playing host to Brighton and Man City’s clash with Wolves.

How to watch and live stream Amazon’s December 2019 Premier League fixtures

UK Amazon Prime Video members can watch all of their December fixtures at no extra charge.

New users can sign up for a free 30-day trial with full access to live sports coverage as well as free one-day delivery on thousands of items across Amazon.

Once the trial period concludes, the service will cost £7.99 per month or £79 for the year.

As well as their Premier League coverage, Amazon hold the exclusive broadcast rights to the US Open until 2023.

Advertisement

Customers can watch via the Prime Video app – available on Fire TV, BT TV and Talk Talk TV, on mobile devices, Fire TV Stick, online and more. For a list of all compatible devices visit www.amazon.co.uk/watchlivesport

Amazon Prime Video Premier League December 2019 fixtures in full