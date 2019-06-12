Thousands sign petition for Lucifer season six

Fans of devilish drama Lucifer are campaigning once again after Netflix recently announced the show’s upcoming fifth season would be its last.

A petition to renew the fantasy comedy-drama starring Tom Ellis reached 8,000 signatures on the morning of Wednesday 12th June. And expect plenty more signatures to come: the last time the show was cancelled – by Fox in May 2018 – fans mobilised a huge renewal campaign, with the #SaveLucifer hashtag trending on Twitter for days.

“This show has many more seasons left in it,” says the petition started by ‘Lee Morningstar’. “I can’t understand why they would choose not to continue with the fan reaction of the cancellation after season 3 and season 4 great reviews. [sic]

“So please fellow lucifans join me and unite once more to show Netflix what the fans want and how many of us there are.”

Early in June 2019, Netflix – who resurrected Lucifer for a fourth season after it was cancelled by Fox – revealed the show’s next run would be its last.

“We’re thrilled that Lucifer fans around the world have embraced this series on Netflix, and we can’t wait to give them the big finish they’ve all been waiting for,” a Netflix spokesperson said in a statement.

Showrunners Joe Henderson and Ildy Modrovich added: “We are so incredibly thankful to Netflix for resurrecting our show last season, and now letting us finish the story of Lucifer on our terms.

“Most importantly, we want to thank the fans for their incredible passion and support. The best is yet to come!!”