Netflix June 2019 new releases: the best movies and TV shows coming this month

It’s another big month for Netflix, with a slew of new and returning shows, and a whole load of great films arriving.

This June Black Mirror, Designated Survivor, Dark and Jessica Jones are all returning to Netflix with new episodes.

Elsewhere, Laura Linney and Ellen Page star in an updated Tales of the City series, The Lion King director Jon Favreau heads on a culinary adventure in a new documentary, and Samuel L Jackson reprises his role as John Shaft in a second generation sequel to the classic cop flick.

On top of this, Spider-Man: Homecoming, Snatch, Ron Howard’s Rush and Netflix Original I Am Mother arrive.

Here’s everything coming to Netflix UK in June 2019.

Saturday 1st June

Transformers: The Last Knight The fifth instalment of the Transformers series, starring Mark Wahlberg and Anthony Hopkins

What a Girl Wants Classic teen movie starring Amanda Bynes and Colin Firth

Bad Teacher Cameron Diaz returns to work as a teacher to earn enough money for breast implants

Horrible Bosses Three unhappy office workers hatch a plan to knock off their superiors

Little Fockers The third part in a comedy trilogy starring Ben Stiller and Robert De Niro

Snatch Guy Ritchie’s gangster classic

Tuesday 4th June

Miranda Sings Live… You’re Welcome YouTube comedy sensation Colleen Ballinger brings her alter-ego to life in a live show

Wednesday 5th June

Black Mirror: season 5 The dystopian anthology is back with three new “stories” featuring Andrew Scott, Miley Cyrus, Anthony Mackie and more

Happy!: season 2 Newly Sober, Nick tries to become a solid family man

Thursday 6th June

Despicable Me 3 Gru’s long-lost brother wants to team up with him for one last heist

Friday 7th June

Tales of the City Laura Linney returns as Mary Ann Singleton and reunites with the LGBTQ characters of 28 Barbary Lane

Designated Survivor: season 3 Back from the dead after its cancellation by Fox in the US, the third outing for the political drama sees the accidental US President (Kiefer Sutherland) mount his re-election campaign

The Chef Show Iron Man director Jon Favreau reunites with chef Roy Choi for a new adventure through the culinary world, with guest appearances from Spider-Man himself Tom Holland

The Black Godfather A look at the life of Clarence Avant, one of the most influential people in music and politics over the last 60 years

I Am Mother Hilary Swank and Rose Byrne lead a sci-fi flick about a teenage girl raised by a robot to repopulate the earth after humanity’s near-total extinction

Monday 10th June

Black Earth Rising Micaela Coel stars as a Rwandan Genocide survivor who discovers that her adoptive mother, a human rights lawyer, is embroiled in a major case that will shake their lives. The series previously aired on the BBC

Rush Ron Howard’s drama about the rivalry between Formula 1 racers Niki Lauda and James Hunt

Blue Planet II David Attenborough’s agenda-setting series about the 70% of the earth few of us ever get to see

Wednesday 12th June

Rolling Thunder Revue: A Bob Dylan Story by Martin Scorsese The director looks back at Dylan’s legendary 1975 tour

Friday 14th June

Marvel’s Jessica Jones: season 3 Jessica and Trish have to team up once again to take down a psychopathic new foe

Murder Mystery Another Netflix Adam Sandler vehicle, this time featuring Jennifer Aniston and a whodunit

Awake: The Million Dollar Game Comedy game show which sees sleep-deprived contestants stumble through challenges for a chance to win a massive cash prize

Life Overtakes Me Documentary focusing on refugee children in Sweden who have been overcome with a coma-like illness called Resignation Syndrome

Tuesday 18th June

The Terminator He did say he’d be back… Arnold Schwarzenegger is a robot, you know the rest

Adam Devine: Best Time of Our Lives The comedian’s first Netflix special was filmed in his hometown of Omaha, Nebraska

Wednesday 19th June

Beats A teenage hip-hop prodigy and a high school security guard (Anthony Anderson) form an unlikely friendship

The Edge of Democracy Filmmaker Petra Costa examines the complex political situation in Brazil

Thursday 20th June

The Beguiled An injured Civil War soldier (Colin Farrell) is brought into an all-female household to recover from his wounds, and causes quite a bit of trouble…

Friday 21st June

Dark: season 2 Were you confused last time round? You ain’t seen nothing yet, as this fiendish German time travelling sci-fi returns

Girls Incarcerated: season 2 A teenage Orange is the New Black, centred around a juvenile detention centre

Mr Iglesias Stand-up comedian Gabriel Iglesias stars as a high school history teacher who tries to help gifted misfits

Bolívar Dramatisation of the life of the Venezuelan leader who helped several countries gain independence from Spain

Thursday 27th June

Answer for Heaven A fallen angel teams up with a reporter to investigate crimes

Friday 28th June

Shaft A mere two weeks after its big-screen release, Samuel L Jackson returns as the titular detective with the best theme song of all time in this long-awaited sequel, though he’ll be playing second fiddle to his son John Shaft Jr (Jessie Usher) this time around

Exhibit A True crime series examining how innocent people have been convicted with dubious forensic tools

Dope: Season 3 The international drug war drama continues

Sunday 30th June

Glee: The Complete Series The beloved comedy about a high school’s musical society is here

Mission Impossible: Ghost Protocol Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise) goes rogue to clear the IMF’s name after they are accused of bombing the Kremlin

TBC June

Trinkets Three high school misfits meet at a Shoplifter’s Anonymous meeting and form an unlikely friendship